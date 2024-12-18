Denzel Washington at Center of Furious 'Blaxploitation' Film Debate After Being Quizzed by 'Pretentious' White Movie Reporter

The awkward question about a white director - followed by Washington's praise of Black movies - caused a serious uproar among fans online.

Many users on X slammed Weintraub for what they called an "inappropriate question."

One person railed: "I'M SO GLAD DENZEL DID THIS! He's definitely a movie buff, but what he was really saying was why this man thought he could ask someone like Denzel, who champions Black films, to speak about a white director instead of a Black one."

The user followed that up with another tweet ranting: "White film critics are insufferable this way. The arrogance to be doing press for a film and wear a shirt by another filmmaker ... to quiz the actors about that person's filmography like they're contestants on a game show...they position everything from their very white, and in this case white male perspective."

Another person attacked Weintraub for trying to ask a "gotcha question": "They should have known better than to try it on with Denzel, he never puts up with c---."