'This Is Brutal': Kamala Harris Mocked for 'Completely Messing Up' The Pledge of Allegiance On The Senate Floor — 'Was She Sober?'

The gaffe was instantly met with questions about her sobriety , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Failed presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been slammed for seeming to forget the Pledge of Allegiance as the Senate was sworn in for the 119th Congress.

Bringing the session to order, Harris led her fellow lawmakers in the pledge.

However, she stumbled right out of the gate, saying: "I pledge allegiance to the United States of America..." and omitting the "to the flag" part.

The 60-year-old fell instantly silent, before catching up to the rest of the class with the back half of the statement.

The full pledge, which kids everywhere memorize in grade school, is: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."