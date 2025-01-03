'This Is Brutal': Kamala Harris Mocked for 'Completely Messing Up' The Pledge of Allegiance On The Senate Floor — 'Was She Sober?'
Failed presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been slammed for seeming to forget the Pledge of Allegiance as the Senate was sworn in for the 119th Congress.
The gaffe was instantly met with questions about her sobriety, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bringing the session to order, Harris led her fellow lawmakers in the pledge.
However, she stumbled right out of the gate, saying: "I pledge allegiance to the United States of America..." and omitting the "to the flag" part.
The 60-year-old fell instantly silent, before catching up to the rest of the class with the back half of the statement.
The full pledge, which kids everywhere memorize in grade school, is: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
Online, critics blasted her gaffe.
One person tweeted: "Are you happy now America? Donald Trump saved you from this disaster. Kamala Harris can’t even say the pledge correctly."
Another person echoed: "My granddaughter can say the Pledge of Allegiance and she is six years old! She does not mess it up either! Lol"
While a third summarized: "It was an embarrassing moment in America. Glad Kamala will not be heard after the 20th."
Still, others referenced Harris' perceived drinking issues, with one person asking: "She drunk?" and another noting: "That’s the liquor talking lol."
Harris has been mercilessly trolled for having a "drink problem" following her Thanksgiving video message last year.
As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, footage of the vice president has gone viral, with many social media users branding her an "alcoholic" due to her bleary-eyed appearance and slurry speech.
The video was released days before Thanksgiving as Harris camped in California for the holiday. She is seen telling campaign staff they still "had the same power" and thanked her supporters.
But some commented she appeared bleary-eyed and slurred her words through the bizarre speech, sparking a torrent of memes on social media.
Pranksters have made memes and AI generated videos featuring Harris holding bottles of liquor, which have been forwarded on thousands of times online.
Taking to social media to mock Harris, one user wrote: "Best advert on to put people off alcohol, ever. Kamala Harris still working off the hangover."
Another added: "Kamala Harris looks like she got run over by a truck yesterday before she made that video, and when I say truck I mean a full load of alcohol."
A third commented: "Kamala Harris is your alcohol aunt at Xmas giving you a pep talk never asked for," while another chimed in: "PREDICTION: Kamala Harris hangover will only be soothed by more alcohol."
Even medical experts "couldn’t rule out" Harris was under the influence of alcohol.
Dr Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist who has worked with alcoholics, decoded the VP's facial expressions for RadarOnline.com. She pointed to the politicians half-closed eyes, slightly slurred speech and over-emphasized hand movements, saying they were all signs she may have had something to drink.
Dr Stuart Fishcer, an emergency medicine doctor in New York City, added that her head movements also suggested she had consumed alcohol.
The experts said other factors such as embarrassment over losing, or exhaustion could also be at play. They also raised the possibility her body language could have been the result of side effects from an undisclosed medication the VP is taking. They used sleeping pills as an example.
Dr Fischer said: "She's not royally drunk, but that's definitely the right word (tipsy).
"She has slightly slurred speech and there was also this head movement, a kind of bobbing movement like you are calmed down by an intoxicant but you still have to give a serious speech."