'Dying' Rocker Neil Young Makes Shock Glastonbury U-Turn As He Agrees To Play Farewell Gig Days After Slamming Iconic Music Festival
Veteran rocker Neil Young will play a farewell gig at Glastonbury after making a shock U-turn.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 79, has agreed to perform at this summer's festival days after pulling out of the event, saying it under "corporate control" of its broadcaster, the BBC.
But Young has now confirmed his slot, blaming "an error in the information I received" for him initially turning down the offer.
A statement on his website read: "Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury Festival, which I always have loved.
"Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there."
The singer was booked to headline Glastonbury 16 years after he last played on the Pyramid Stage.
A source said at the time: "Neil and his band The Chrome Hearts are firming up plans for European dates next year, and Glastonbury is on the cards.
"Neil last performed there in 2009 and his headline set on the Pyramid Stage was incredible.
"He is keen to play a handful of big shows in Europe, and his team is keen to get him on the line-up."
They added: "With Sir Rod Stewart confirmed to play, if Emily Eavis can get Neil on board too there would be two huge legends on the lineup. Stevie Wonder is also in the mix for this year as well as The 1975."
But just a month later he spectacularly pulled out – claiming it is a "corporate turn-off" due to its broadcast deal with the BBC.
It meant festival bosses faced a last-minute scramble to book another huge name to top the bill at the June festival in Somerset.
Young said on his website: "We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in.
"It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being."
Last summer, Young canceled a series of gigs on his Crazy Horse tour due to ill health.
In a statement last June, he revealed that sickness has been hitting "a couple of us" in the band since their last performance the month before.
"The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far," his statement, posted to his website, began.
"GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!"
Young continued: "When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big, unplanned break.
"We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience."
"Thanks for your understanding and patience," he wrote.
"Health is # 1.... We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you... and for us.... With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse.... Neil, Micah, Ralph, and Billy... Love Earth."