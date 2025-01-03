'Dying' Rocker Neil Young Makes Shock Glastonbury U-Turn As He Agrees To Play Farewell Gig Days After Slamming Iconic Music Festival

The singer was booked to headline Glastonbury 16 years after he last played on the Pyramid Stage.

A source said at the time: "Neil and his band The Chrome Hearts are firming up plans for ­European dates next year, and Glastonbury is on the cards.

"Neil last performed there in 2009 and his headline set on the Pyramid Stage was incredible.

"He is keen to play a handful of big shows in Europe, and his team is keen to get him on the line-up."

They added: "With Sir Rod Stewart confirmed to play, if Emily Eavis can get Neil on board too there would be two huge legends on the lineup. Stevie Wonder is also in the mix for this year as well as The 1975."