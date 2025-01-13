'Mentally Off' Ex-Playboy Pin-Up Kendra Wilkinson Mourns Getting Older and Putting on Weight While Posing in Front of Mirror as She Heads for 40
Kendra Wilkinson has put her Playboy bunny hopping days behind her, RadarOnline.com can report, as she creeps closer to turning 40.
The model, who has battled mental illness and drug addiction, said she has embraced her new life – and new body.
Wilkinson has been open about her partying past, sharing stories of wild drug and alcohol binges that ended with her being institutionalized as a teen.
She was an infamous Playboy model and wife of bunny founder Hugh Hefner. But now, the 39-year-old said she's a different person, which is fine by her.
Wilkinson showed off her still-sexy body in a full-frame Instagram selfie over the weekend. Standing in front of a mirror in tight yoga pants and a white tank top, she kicked up her leg, placed her hand on her hip, and puffed out some duck lips for a mirror shot.
She followed that up with a quick video of her profile, showing off her full breasts and plump butt.
The model boasted in the caption: "Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, I'm aging. Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (playboy girl) but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy."
Wilkinson, who shares son Hank IV, 15, and daughter Alijah, 10, with ex-husband Hank Baskett, gushed that her kids are her everything now - and proudly admitted she does it all without a nanny or housekeeper.
She and her husband of nearly ten years, Hank Baskett, divorced in February 2019. Since then she has been in and out of a series of relationships, including a short-lived affair with billionaire boyfriend Donald “DJ” Friese.
With her milestone birthday only a few months away, Wilkinson clapped out at any trolls who try to judge her.
"For those of you hating on my new weight, 40-year-old face please know that I’m happy, healthy, and at peace in life finally.
"Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together. Almost 40 is feeling amazing."
She also addressed continuing concern about her drinking, and promised to keep it in check: "And yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better."
Of course, that didn't stop her from foreshadowing a memorable 40th birthday.
"Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots!" she said, adding a laughing face emoji.
Wilkinson exposed her drug battle in her tell-all book Sliding Into Home, all of which led to cutting herself, suicide attempts, and a stay in a mental institution.
"I was f----- up all the time and when I was coming down (off drugs) I got very depressed and angry," she wrote in the book.
The reality star confessed she wasn't picky when it came to her drugs of choice – cocaine, pot, acid, crystal meth, alcohol, and "whatever pills I could get my hands on" to keep her "mind in a haze."
"They allowed me not to think, because when I had time to think bad things happened."
Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255).