Blake Lively Ripped As a 'Mean Girl' For 'Cold-Blooded' Joke About 'Gossip Girl' Co-Star Leighton Meester Being Born in Jail — 'That's A Vicious Thing To Say'
Blake Lively has been ripped for being "a mean girl" for her "cruel" joke about Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester being born in jail.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the latest resurfaced interview as Lively's current legal drama with her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, heats up.
In a resurfaced video, Lively, 37, and Meester, 38, were on stage for a panel answering questions.
At one point, Lively said: "Well some of us started in a cage."
Social media users were quick to slam the actress for the "cruel" joke about her co-star being born while her mother was in jail.
One user on TikTok pointed out: "She waved her hands in Leighton’s direction when saying it as well."
Another one wrote: "Poor Leighton,thats so mean."
A third said: "Damn! That was so cold-blooded."
Another user commented: "Mean girl is understatement!!"
The resurfaced interview that has left fans completely shocked is one of the many that has since come to light following the legal drama between Lively and Baldoni after the two starred in the highly anticipated movie It Ends With Us.
As promotion for the film kicked off, fans noticed Baldoni's absence from much of the promotion and noticed Lively wasn't following the director on Instagram.
Immediately, fans suspected a feud broke out while filming, which was confirmed after Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit against Baldoni in December, accusing him of "sexually harassing" her.
Baldoni has denied Lively's claims but was dropped by his agency after the lawsuit was leaked.
Since then, he filed a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times for libel for its December 21 article, titled "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."
Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also stated the actor plans to sue Lively "soon."
Within the last few weeks, the director's team has been releasing messages and "receipts" from the actress to shut down her allegations.
In one of the emails released, Baldoni ripped into Lively's "calculated" and "manic" tactics in an email to his publicist.
The director of the film claimed Lively attempted to "re-write" history with her own edit and used "bullying tactics" when promoting the film.
Since Lively made the shocking allegations against Baldoni, past interviews have resurfaced of the actress being "a mean girl."
Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa released a YouTube video titled The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job – which featured a chat from 2016 with Lively and Parker Posey to promote their film Café Society.
Flaa kicked off the interview by congratulating Lively on her pregnancy before the mom-of-four then commented on Flaa's "little bump" – but Flaa was not pregnant.
Throughout the discussion, the Gossip Girl star ignored the interviewer's questions, laughed, and even turned her body more toward her co-star.
After the interaction, Flaa admitted the "little bump" comment hurt her because she was struggling with infertility issues.