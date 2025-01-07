Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Plans to Release 'Evidence' of Blake Lively's 'Threats to Take Over The Movie' and 'Bully' — 'None of This Will Come As a Surprise'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the It Ends with Us leading actor and director's attorney Bryan Freedman claimed "none of this will come as a surprise" before releasing "the receipts."

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has promised to release the "evidence" showing Blake Lively 's "threats to take over the movie" and "pattern of bullying."

Baldoni's lawyer has shut down the shock allegations against his client.

As the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni worsens, the director's lawyer released a new statement to People.

Freedman said: "It is painfully ironic that Blake Lively is accusing Justin Baldoni of weaponizing the media when her own team orchestrated this vicious attack by sending The New York Times grossly edited documents prior to even filing the complaint."

"We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie.

"None of this will come as a surprise because consistent with her past behavior Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted.

"We have all the receipts and more."