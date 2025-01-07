Your tip
Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Plans to Release 'Evidence' of Blake Lively's 'Threats to Take Over The Movie' and 'Bully' — 'None of This Will Come As a Surprise'

justin baldoni lawyer release evidence
Source: It Ends With Us YouTube

The legal battle started back in December.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has promised to release the "evidence" showing Blake Lively's "threats to take over the movie" and "pattern of bullying."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the It Ends with Us leading actor and director's attorney Bryan Freedman claimed "none of this will come as a surprise" before releasing "the receipts."

justin baldoni pr agent defends texts
Source: MEGA

Baldoni's lawyer has shut down the shock allegations against his client.

As the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni worsens, the director's lawyer released a new statement to People.

Freedman said: "It is painfully ironic that Blake Lively is accusing Justin Baldoni of weaponizing the media when her own team orchestrated this vicious attack by sending The New York Times grossly edited documents prior to even filing the complaint."

"We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie.

"None of this will come as a surprise because consistent with her past behavior Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted.

"We have all the receipts and more."

Shortly after the New Year, Freedman revealed Baldoni "absolutely" has plans to sue Lively after she accused him of "sexual harassment" just after he filed a lawsuit against the New York Times for $250Million.

In an interview with NBC, Freedman revealed the actor's plans after Lively's bombshell accusations and stated: "We plan to release every single text message between the two of them.

"We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."

justin baldoni lawsuit against blake lively
Source: MEGA

Lively filed a lawsuit against the actor on December 20.

On December 20, the actress sued the director of the hit movie and claimed she was "sexually harassed" while they filmed it.

Following the bombshell claims, which the New York Times posted a story about, Baldoni was dropped by his agency — despite denying the shocking claims.

The actor sued the publication "for libel, false light invasion of privacy, promissory fraud, and breach of implied-in-fact contract."

Baldoni's lawsuit included texts between the co-stars and shocking allegations against Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

In the bombshell lawsuit obtained by Variety, Baldoni, 40, claimed that Reynolds, 48, "berated" him during a heated meeting at the couple’s Tribeca penthouse in New York.

The director allegedly asked how much Lively weighed as they were set to film a scene that required him to lift her.

Baldoni claimed he had issues with his back and wanted "to ensure he could safely perform the lift without injury."

The lawsuit claimed: "The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies.

"Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his co-star, continued to bend to her will."

justin baldoni suing blake lively soon
Source: MEGA

The co-stars were rumored to be feuding while promoting their film, 'It Ends With Us'.

Lively's attorneys said in a statement to the New York Post regarding Baldoni's lawsuit: "Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today.

"This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively's administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice 'not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,' and that 'litigation was never her ultimate goal.'"

