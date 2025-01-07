Your tip
Vladimir Putin

Putin in His Undies: We Reveal Contents of the VERY Edgy Mad Vlad AI Film the Kremlin Would Hate the World to See

Composite photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA;YouTube

An AI version of Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin features in some bizarre scenes in biopic about his life.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin shivers in his underpants and brandishes toilet paper on a string in a new AI movie about the Russian dictator, which the Kremlin does not want you to see.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the bizarre scenes in the film made by Polish director Patryk Vega, who uses AI-hybrid methods to impose Putin's face over another actor's body.

edgy vladimir putin ai film the kremlin would hate the world to see revealed
Source: YouTube

The Polish actor who played Putin spent two years studying Russian dictator's "body language, his gait, and his way of entering a room".

Polish actor Slawomir Sobala spent two years studying "Putin's body language, his gait, and his way of entering a room," in order to nail the part.

And the film has caught the attention of Kremlin spies who don't want it to go out to the world.

One scene shows the all-powerful leader quivering in the fetal position — in his underpants.

In another, he brandishes two strings of toilet paper to the adoring squeals of a room full of Russian aristocracy.

edgy vladimir putin ai film the kremlin would hate the world to see revealed
Source: YouTube

Putin quaking in his underpants is perhaps the most bizarre scene in the movie which has caught the attention of Kremlin spies.

Exactly how much of the film's plot is true is unclear, but Vega said: "The audience needed to see the real Putin on screen."

The trailer opens with a classic bullied-child-grows-icily-determined sequence, with Putin's mother introducing him to a group of children before he receives a firm headbutt to the face.

"It's better to die standing than live on your knees," his assailant tells him.

The film flashes through various stages of Putin’s life: his judo endeavors, work as a taxi driver, and romantic meeting with his fiancée —he grabs hold of the woman and declares, She's my new wife".

edgy vladimir putin ai film the kremlin would hate the world to see revealed
Source: YouTube

The AI Putin brandishes toilet rolls on strings to the adoring squeals of a room full of Russian aristocracy.

Other freaky scenes are left notably unexplained, such as the line of 20 women dressed as Playboy bunnies made to run from thugs with guns through a snowy forest.

This is "the real life story that defies reality," viewers are told.

We are invited to "enter the mind of the most dangerous man on earth."

Director Vega said: "Inviting Putin to the studio for 20,000 shots wasn't an option, and achieving the highest resolution detail is impossible without having a physical human model to photograph in a studio.

edgy vladimir putin ai film the kremlin would hate the world to see revealed
Source: YouTube

Twenty women dressed as Playboy bunnies made to run from thugs with guns through a snowy forest.

"Without this real-world reference, AI simply cannot replicate the level of precision we've accomplished."

Vega's other films include the gangster film Pitbull and the serial killer flick The Plagues of Breslau.

His bizarre Putin biopic hits cinemas on January 25.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed last month Brit rocker Elton John blasted Putin for once exploiting his image to hide Russia's anti-gay crackdown.

In his memoir Farewell Yellow Brick Road, the pop icon emphasized his strong connection with LGBTQ+ Russian fans and how Putin attempted to use him as a "prop" to defend discriminatory anti-homosexuality laws – pushing John to respond.

The British singer, 77, discussed paving the way for other artists to perform in Russia, recalling how he frequently played there and felt a deep connection to LGBTQ+ fans who he felt needed his support.

John then talked about how in 2013, the Russian president enacted new legislation that banned the promotion of homosexuality or any discussion of being gay to minors under 18.

On the new law, John said: "It was awful. It discriminated against and targeted a community of people who deserve equality and compassion."

The singer said the following year, Putin "tried to use him as an example" that there was no discrimination against gay individuals in Russia.

