Putin in His Undies: We Reveal Contents of the VERY Edgy Mad Vlad AI Film the Kremlin Would Hate the World to See

RadarOnline.com can reveal the bizarre scenes in the film made by Polish director Patryk Vega, who uses AI-hybrid methods to impose Putin's face over another actor's body.

Vladimir Putin shivers in his underpants and brandishes toilet paper on a string in a new AI movie about the Russian dictator, which the Kremlin does not want you to see.

Polish actor Slawomir Sobala spent two years studying "Putin's body language, his gait, and his way of entering a room," in order to nail the part.

And the film has caught the attention of Kremlin spies who don't want it to go out to the world.

One scene shows the all-powerful leader quivering in the fetal position — in his underpants.

In another, he brandishes two strings of toilet paper to the adoring squeals of a room full of Russian aristocracy.