Prince Andrew Reported to Police for 'Using False Identity to Register Company' Amid Private Investments Probe

Andrew has used the pseudonym for four companies registered at Companies House.

It is thought to have derived from one of his less well-known titles, the Earl of Inverness, which was given to him by the late Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson.

Smith said: "The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the U.K faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way. While no such fraud is alleged here, surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards."

On Sunday it emerged that the firm managing Andrew's private investments had shut down.

Urramoor limited, which Andrew had "significant control over," has applied to be struck off and dissolved, documents filed to Companies House last week show.