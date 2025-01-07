Prince Andrew Reported to Police for 'Using False Identity to Register Company' Amid Private Investments Probe
Prince Andrew has sparked fresh controversy after being accused of using a false name to register a company.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled royal, 64, has been reported to the police for deploying the pseudonym "Andrew Inverness" when he set up business Naples Gold Limited with sports retail tycoon Johan Eliasch in 2002.
Now Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign group, has submitted a complaint to law enforcers accusing the prince of using false information in documents filed to Companies House, the U.K's official register of companies.
The police are currently assessing the report to determine whether any further action is required.
Smith said Andrew "must be held to the highest standards" and "the royals appear to believe they can act with impunity."
Andrew has used the pseudonym for four companies registered at Companies House.
It is thought to have derived from one of his less well-known titles, the Earl of Inverness, which was given to him by the late Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson.
Smith said: "The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the U.K faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way. While no such fraud is alleged here, surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards."
On Sunday it emerged that the firm managing Andrew's private investments had shut down.
Urramoor limited, which Andrew had "significant control over," has applied to be struck off and dissolved, documents filed to Companies House last week show.
It comes just a year after the investment company was bailed out by a mystery donor.
Urramoor somehow secured $263,000 worth of funding in the form of non-redeemable shares in December 2023, documents filed at the time revealed.
The company was $261,000 in the red before it received the cash from an anonymous source.
Andrew initially up the investment fund under the name HRH Andrew Inverness in 2013.
It was established around 18 months after his trade envoy role was taken off him due to his association with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week the Duke of York stooped to using his deceased mother's beloved two corgi pooches as "ransom" to stop his older brother, King Charles, from booting him from the $38million royal mansion where he's been living.
Andrew alerted the cancer-stricken monarch that if he gets thrown out, the corgis – Muick and Sandy – go with him.
A royal insider said: "When Queen Elizabeth died, she entrusted her two darling dogs to Andrew and his family. He's now banking on the canines to shield him from moving.
"He's essentially told Charles that if his lifestyle were to suffer, the dogs will be collateral damage."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, cancer-battling Charles, 75, has been pressuring Andrew to downsize from the 31-room Royal Lodge on the same grounds as Windsor Castle that has been his and ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson's home since they inked a 75-year lease in 2003.
In a bid to force him out, Charles ruthlessly cut off Andrew's $1.29million annual allowance and his seven-figure security detail.