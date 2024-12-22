More Prince Andrew Fallout: Prince Edward and Wife Sophie Said to be 'Unhappy' at Plans for Them to Share Cottage With Disgraced Duke at Christmas

According to insiders, the Edinburghs felt this year's choice of Wood Farm was a "step up" for them but were unhappy at the thought of spending their Christmas "cheek by jowl with the Yorks".

Prince Andrew decided to decline the invitation amidst pressure to stay out of sight due to the controversy surrounding his relationship with a Chinese "spy".

Andrew's choice was made easier after his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie planned to spend Christmas with their in-laws rather than at Sandringham.

Beatrice will now go to Norfolk with her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, and their daughter, Sienna.

Due to the unexpected change, the duke will spend the holidays in Windsor with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, who previously referred to herself as a caregiver for him.