Jeff Bezos Slams Rumors He's Marrying Lauren Sánchez in a Lavish $600 MILLION Aspen Wedding This Week — After The Guest List and Dress Details Leak

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to get married.

Dec. 22 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Jeff Bezos has come forward to deny rumors circulating about his alleged upcoming extravagant $600 million wedding with Lauren Sánchez.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 60-year-old founder of Amazon spoke out after an alleged guest list and other details about the Aspen ceremony were leaked online.

Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos denied the rumors surrounding their wedding ceremony.

Bezos responded to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that included information found in a recent report that claimed he and his 55-year-old fiancée were having a $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday, December 28.

He shared: "This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money.

"Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening. The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been.

"Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible."

Source: MEGA

The Bezos wedding is set to take place in Aspen.

Bezos then called out other publications that shared the false rumors about his nuptials.

He shared: "Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen."

Source: MEGA

Jeff Bazos advised people 'don't believe everything you read'.

One source described as a "well-connected member of the Aspen community" claimed the Amazon founder arrived with his entourage on a private jet into the city's airport on Saturday, December 21.

They said Bezos would be holding the ceremony at Kevin Costner's 160-acre Dunbar Ranch, while another source said they had been told the wedding extravaganza would cost an estimated $600 million.

A source familiar with the wedding planning claimed the guests were set to arrive in Aspen's top accommodations, including the five-star St Regis Hotel, after Christmas Day.

The wedding was rumored to be a whole weekend of celebrations, including a rumored mountaintop ceremony with spectacular "winter wonderland" views.

Sarah Rose Attman, a high-end Aspen planner, told the Daily Mail: "They'll cherry-pick their favorite things from around the world and fly them into Aspen, whether it's a cake from Paris, a hairstylist from New York, or a string band from Los Angeles."

Source: MEGA

Sánchez revealed that she had bought her wedding dress.

During a recent episode of The Today Show, Sánchez revealed that she had bought her wedding dress, but no precise plans have been made public.

Bezos shares four kids – three sons and one daughter – with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Sánchez shares son Nikko with her ex Tony Gonzalez, and kids Evan and Ella with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

