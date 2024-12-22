Jeff Bezos Slams Rumors He's Marrying Lauren Sánchez in a Lavish $600 MILLION Aspen Wedding This Week — After The Guest List and Dress Details Leak

Bezos responded to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that included information found in a recent report that claimed he and his 55-year-old fiancée were having a $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday, December 28.

He shared: "This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money.

"Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening. The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been.

"Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible."