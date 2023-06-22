Hidden Figures: Kevin Costner's Financial Records Laid Bare In Bitter Child Support Divorce Brawl
Kevin Costner earned a stunning $19.5 million during the 2022 calendar year and pocketed $7.6 million after paying off the expenses for his lavish Hollywood lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The detailed accounting of the Dances with Wolves actor’s spending and earnings was laid bare in court documents filed by his estranged wife Christine, who is engaged in a pitched battle to invalidate an ironclad prenup she signed in 2004 and seek out $248k a month in child support payments.
The four-page financial report also provided a personal snapshot into the Yellowstone stud’s spending habits which include: $12k for hunting dues, $830k in gifts, $25k to maintain his boat, $12k for a personal trainer, $10k for the dogs and pets, and $34k in golf club dues.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the bare-knuckle divorce brawl erupted in May when Christine slapped the Hidden Figures actor with divorce papers after 18 years of marriage – and she has since refused to vacate his prized $145 million compound near Santa Barabara, California.
Costner has accused the mother of his three children of using the house as leverage during the fistfight to nix the pre-marital agreement that only requires him to pay $38k in monthly child support.
Christine, 49, is apparently using the rudimentary four-page accounting report — titled, Kevin Costner Profit & Loss — to show that he can easily afford the additional cost to support his children, aged 12, 14, and 16.
Christine also pointed out that the Bull Durham actor is constantly working on various film locations while she’s left at home raising the children.
“The children currently spend 100% of their time with me, and shared with Kevin when he is not traveling,” she said in the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“Although I agree to a 50/50 physical custody arrangement, I expect the children will be with me at least 60% of the time given Kevin’s work travel schedule once we are living separate and apart.”
The court documents show the 68-year-old Costner must continue working to pay off $11.92 million in annual expenses to maintain his swanky lifestyle, which includes the 10-acre compound in Carpinteria, a $60 million 10.25-acre beachfront property about a half-mile away, and his 160-acre Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, Colorado, that he rents out for $36,000 a night, documents showed.
Costner spent about $2 million to maintain the 12-bedroom Aspen ranch — shelling out about $331k on maintenance, $262k for staff, $170k on the mortgage, and $77k on property taxes, the documents revealed.
The actor also spent about $1.6 million to maintain his treasured Carpinteria compound – currently occupied by Christine and his children. The budget report for the massive spread is divided into three separate properties, which include a home studio where the Oscar-winning director works on his various film projects.
He spent about $447k for the gardeners, $278k on insurance, about $200k in property taxes, $171k on repair and maintenance, $64k on housekeeping, and $12k on private security, the documents showed.
Costner’s other expenses include $718k for seven credit cards, $84k for household help, and $78k for the education of his children.
“Based on the 2022 financial information, Kevin can readily afford to pay $248,000 per month in child support and still have millions of dollars left for himself,” Christine wrote in court documents. “This will allow Christine and the children to live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin’s care, at least on a pendente lite basis.”