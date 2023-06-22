Hidden Figures: Kevin Costner's Financial Records Laid Bare In Bitter Child Support Divorce Brawl

The four-page financial report also provided a personal snapshot into the Yellowstone stud’s spending habits which include: $12k for hunting dues, $830k in gifts, $25k to maintain his boat, $12k for a personal trainer, $10k for the dogs and pets, and $34k in golf club dues.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the bare-knuckle divorce brawl erupted in May when Christine slapped the Hidden Figures actor with divorce papers after 18 years of marriage – and she has since refused to vacate his prized $145 million compound near Santa Barabara, California.

Costner has accused the mother of his three children of using the house as leverage during the fistfight to nix the pre-marital agreement that only requires him to pay $38k in monthly child support.