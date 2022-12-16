WATCH: Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland Goes Horribly Wrong, Seating Pod Crashes Into Beam
Onlookers watched in horror as a slingshot ride at London's Winter Wonderland went horribly wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The reverse bungee attraction at Hyde Park propels riders high into the sky while locked into their seats in a metal spherical pod.
A spokesperson has since revealed a technical issue on December 14 caused the release of one of the elastic cords and steel wire ropes supporting the gondola, causing the pod to crash into the tall beam.
The two riders were seen suspended mid-air as the pod hung on its side, leading to gasping and swearing from people on the ground who saw it unfold.
Following the scary incident, a staff member was spotted redirecting people away from the area.
"Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured," a Winter Wonderland spokesperson said.
"Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place," the spokesperson added. "All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety. We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience."
It was also noted that all other attractions at Winter Wonderland are operating as normal.
RadarOnline.com has learned the London Fire Brigade said they were called to Winter Wonderland about the incident involving two riders. An update via Twitter read, "They were freed by on-site staff and there was no action required by the Brigade."
The incident in the U.K., which luckily resulted in no injuries, came after a 14-year-old boy tragically fell to his death on a FreeFall ride in Orlando, Florida, in March.
"We are devastated by Tyre's death," said Ritchie Armstrong, with Orlando Slingshot, operator of the Orlando FreeFall. "We have listened to the wishes of Tyre's family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall."
The statement continued, "In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name."