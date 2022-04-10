YK Osiris Donates $15K To Child's Funeral After Tragic Amusement Park Death, Family Continue To Call Rapper A Clout Chaser

The 14-year-old reportedly fell 430 feet at upwards of 75 MPH in one of the most heartbreaking accidents in theme park history.

"I know they was waiting on the amusement park to do their thing ... but things have to happen quicker," Osiris originally wrote to his 2.9 million Instagram followers after the news came out about Samson's death.

"It was just a devastating thing for his parents … so I had to make it happen,” he added, announcing his donation towards Samson's funeral. "In the celebrity world, we have too much power and big platform to not help with things like that."

The rapper went on to say that he'd also like to be in attendance for the funeral if the family would have him.