Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity Death

Fitness Influencer Miguel Aguilar Dead at 43 Three Months After Being Shot in The Face During Attempted Robbery Outside His Home in Los Angeles

Photo of Miguel Angel Aguilar
Source: @selfmadefamilyinc/instagram

Popular fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar died at 43.

Dec. 22 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Miguel Angel Aguilar, a popular fitness influencer who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles three months ago, has died at 43.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the gym owner was shot in the face after he was followed home by four men and confronted by them in his driveway.

Article continues below advertisement
fitness influencer miguel aguilar dead shot face attempted robbery
Source: @selfmadefamilyinc/instagram

Miguel Angel Aguilar was shot in the face.

Article continues below advertisement

Aguilar's team at Self Made Training Facility took to IG to announce the tragic death: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

"Miguel was more than just a leader; he was a visionary, an inspiration, a mentor, a father, a husband, family, and a dear friend to many. His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy.

"As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and leader, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and the positive impact he had on so many."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @selfmadefamilyinc/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

According to the original report from the Los Angeles Police Department, Aguilar was approached by four male suspects who demanded his belongings. One of the suspects then proceeded to fire multiple shots, injuring the fitness influencer.

Police have revealed that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to the 11000 block of Thurston Circle in Bel-Air around 4:30 p.m. on September 13.

LAPD officer Kevin Terzes clarified that the incident is not believed to be gang-related.

Article continues below advertisement
fitness influencer miguel aguilar dead shot face attempted robbery
Source: @selfmadefamilyinc/instagram

Miguel Angel Aguilar owned a chain of gyms.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the shooting, three men were arrested in Northern California in connection to the robbery. Those three men currently face charges of murder, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm.

If convicted, the suspects could face life in prison for the shooting.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' of Blake Lively Revealed: Sucking on Her Lips, Entering Trailer 'Nude' and Letting 'Friends' Watch Sex Scenes Being Filmed

Composite photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Dropped From His Agency After Blake Lively Files Bombshell Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Him

Article continues below advertisement
fitness influencer miguel aguilar dead shot face attempted robbery
Source: @selfmadefamilyinc/instagram

Three men were arrested for Aguilar's shooting.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Aguilar is the president and CEO of Self Made Training Facility, a chain of gyms with 26 locations across the country.

The influencer's Self Made Family account, which has more than 52,000 followers on Instagram, provides advice on fitness as well as entrepreneurship.

His company posted an update on Instagram after the shooting, stating, "We are heartbroken to share that Miguel was involved in a serious incident last night. He sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the intensive care unit.

"Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.