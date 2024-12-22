Fitness Influencer Miguel Aguilar Dead at 43 Three Months After Being Shot in The Face During Attempted Robbery Outside His Home in Los Angeles
Miguel Angel Aguilar, a popular fitness influencer who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles three months ago, has died at 43.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the gym owner was shot in the face after he was followed home by four men and confronted by them in his driveway.
Aguilar's team at Self Made Training Facility took to IG to announce the tragic death: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.
"Miguel was more than just a leader; he was a visionary, an inspiration, a mentor, a father, a husband, family, and a dear friend to many. His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy.
"As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and leader, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and the positive impact he had on so many."
According to the original report from the Los Angeles Police Department, Aguilar was approached by four male suspects who demanded his belongings. One of the suspects then proceeded to fire multiple shots, injuring the fitness influencer.
Police have revealed that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to the 11000 block of Thurston Circle in Bel-Air around 4:30 p.m. on September 13.
LAPD officer Kevin Terzes clarified that the incident is not believed to be gang-related.
Since the shooting, three men were arrested in Northern California in connection to the robbery. Those three men currently face charges of murder, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm.
If convicted, the suspects could face life in prison for the shooting.
Aguilar is the president and CEO of Self Made Training Facility, a chain of gyms with 26 locations across the country.
The influencer's Self Made Family account, which has more than 52,000 followers on Instagram, provides advice on fitness as well as entrepreneurship.
His company posted an update on Instagram after the shooting, stating, "We are heartbroken to share that Miguel was involved in a serious incident last night. He sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the intensive care unit.
"Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many."