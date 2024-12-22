Fitness Influencer Miguel Aguilar Dead at 43 Three Months After Being Shot in The Face During Attempted Robbery Outside His Home in Los Angeles

Aguilar's team at Self Made Training Facility took to IG to announce the tragic death: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

"Miguel was more than just a leader; he was a visionary, an inspiration, a mentor, a father, a husband, family, and a dear friend to many. His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy.

"As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and leader, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and the positive impact he had on so many."