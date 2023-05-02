Elderly Couple Left Traumatized After Being Tied Up for Hours as Crooks Ransacked Their Bel-Air Home

An elderly couple was terrorized by criminals who tied them up as they ransacked their Bel-Air home, RadarOnline.com has learned. The traumatic home burglary occurred at the 1300 block of Casiano Road around 1 AM on Saturday.

The robbers attacked the elderly man, striking him in the head with an unknown object as they restrained his wife.

Making sure to leave no trace of their terrifying acts, the crooks doused the couple's home in bleach before they fled the premises.