No Shamed Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Fergie Is Also BARRED From Royals' Traditional Christmas Feast As Outrage Over His Chinese Spy Scandal Grows
Prince Andrew is not the only one who will not be welcomed at the royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also completely stay away.
This comes as Andrew's close connections with a Chinese spy, and other negative headlines featuring the disgraced royal have left him on the outside looking in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew, Ferguson, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as their respective families will not join the annual get-together hosted by King Charles on December 25.
A source previously claimed Charles, 76, hoped his younger brother might "see sense" and stay away from the celebration, rather than force his hand.
The former couple are now expected to not be anywhere near the feast, instead most likely spending the festive day at Royal Lodge, the home they live in on the Windsor Castle estate.
All this comes as it is believed Andrew, 64, "may never be seen in public with the Royals again" following his numerous scandals including his links with pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein and Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.
A source said: "I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I'm honest. There's only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass. Enough is enough."
Yang, 50 – who is understood to have been a "close confidante" of the Duke of York – can be named after a court anonymity ban was lifted on Monday.
During a tribunal hearing, judges concluded Yang – also known as Chris Yang – had not been honest about his links to the Chinese state and could exploit his relationship with the duke and other public figures.
Photos show him posing alongside ex UK Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, as well Andrew – he was even invited to the royal's birthday party in 2020.
However, the suspected spy subsequently lost an appeal against a decision to ban him from the UK on national security grounds.
Yang was stopped by counter-terrorism services in 2021 and ordered to surrender his devices. Court documents said Yang had split his time between China and the UK and told officials he considered this country his second home.
Meanwhile, Andrew has also been entangled in the Epstein scandal since the details of his close friendship with the convicted pedophile came to light.
He was forced to step down from royal duties after Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged Epstein trafficked her to be sexually abused Andrew when she was just 17-years-old. Giuffre, now 41, sued Andrew in August 2021, two years after Epstein was found dead in his prison cell from an apparent suicide.
Her complaint alleged Andrew sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions during secret trips he took to the billionaire's mansions.
Andrew settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.
Amid all the chaos and drama, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, want Ferguson to push Andrew to "completely withdraw from royal life".