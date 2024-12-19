No Shamed Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Fergie Is Also BARRED From Royals' Traditional Christmas Feast As Outrage Over His Chinese Spy Scandal Grows

Andrew, Ferguson, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as their respective families will not join the annual get-together hosted by King Charles on December 25.

A source previously claimed Charles, 76, hoped his younger brother might "see sense" and stay away from the celebration, rather than force his hand.

The former couple are now expected to not be anywhere near the feast, instead most likely spending the festive day at Royal Lodge, the home they live in on the Windsor Castle estate.