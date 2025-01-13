Elon Musk's Dream of NASA Going to Mars Instead of the Moon May be Rejected by Congress — 'Learn to Walk Before You Run'

Earlier this month, Musk took to X and wrote: "We’re going straight to Mars. The moon is a distraction. Mass to orbit is the key metric, thereafter mass to Mars surface. The former needs to be in the megaton to orbit per year range to build a self-sustaining colony on Mars."

At the time, his followers reacted with both support and pushback as one person wrote: "You need to rethink this. Chances of successful colonies on the moon are much greater than on Mars."

Another disagreed and added: "Elon is our only hope to take us to Mars."