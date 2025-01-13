Your tip
California Wildfires

Chilling New Theory Emerges FIREWORKS Sparked Pacific Palisades Inferno — As Wildfires Death Toll Keeps Climbing

Split photo of California wildfire, fireworks.
Source: MEGA

A new theory suggests the Pacific Palisades filre was initially started by New Year's Eve fireworks.

Jan. 13 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

New Year's Eve fireworks may have initially unleashed the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a new conspiracy surrounding the recent California fires, which have now claimed 24 lives, stating the first flare-up could have been sparked by scorch marks from an earlier blaze thought to have been ignited on December 31.

george hw bush official theory la wildfires cover up diddy pedophilia
Source: MEGA

The Los Angeles wildfires have taken 24 lives since their initial outbreak last Tuesday.

Los Angeles is currently set to face "explosive fire growth" as brutal wildfires continue to wreak havoc across the city, with the threat of high winds through several regions potentially bringing more devastation in the coming days.

While various theories have emerged about the cause of the initial Pacific Palisades fire, the latest one suggests remnants of NYE fireworks may have been reignited by strong winds last week.

chilling theory fireworks sparked pacific palisades wildfires death los angeles california
Source: MEGA

A new theory suggests remnants of NYE fireworks may have been reignited by strong winds last week.

A Washington Post analysis revealed the fire started on a section of Temescal Ridge in the Santa Monica Mountains – an area where a previous blaze had been ignited and extinguished.

Satellite images showed just 20 minutes after the Palisades fire started last Tuesday, the smoke's shape aligned with the burn scar from the earlier blaze.

Residents near the Skull Rock Trailhead reported FBI and ATF agents told them the fire was "started by idiots" on New Year's Eve.

One local also recalled hearing fireworks shortly after midnight on December 31 and noticed an inferno had broken out. Fire crews quickly arrived and had the blaze under control by 5 a.m., continuing mop-up operations to prevent any flare-ups.

The resident stated: "You got to know better. It’s dry. There's no precipitation. When you go camping and put a fire out, that doesn't mean that it's not hot below.

"Then the Santa Anas came on Monday, and that's what started, that's what reignited the fire."

As of Monday morning, at least 24 people have been confirmed dead due to six simultaneous fires that have swept through L.A.

At least 16 people have been reported missing, and around 12,000 structures – mostly homes – have been damaged or destroyed.

Another theory regarding the cause of the fires could put California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hot seat, as speculation has begun to circle surrounding surging spikes in faults on the power grid.

This comes as authorities are also still investigating whether the initial spark was the result of an accident or an arson attack – after a homeless man allegedly tried to start fires with a blowtorch and was tackled to the ground by L.A. residents on Thursday.

new theory power grid fault sparked killer la wildfire end gavin newsom
Source: MEGA

The devastating wildfires could have been started by an arson attack, another theory claims.

Bob Marshall, the chief executive of Whisker Labs – a company that monitors electrical activity – recently revealed how his firm noticed massive electric spikes hours before the fires were first reported.

He claimed the power to areas near the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst Fires was not instantly shut off as the surges started, and the surge may have resulted in "tree limbs touching wires or wires blowing in the wind and touching."

The theory of a faulty power grid gained traction after Southern California Edison reported a short-circuit during the Hurst fire, with authorities suggesting state leadership, including Gov. Newsom, should be held accountable.

Newsom has since launched an investigation into water shortages at hydrants, with critics pointing to his management of water resources and forests.

On Monday, RadarOnline.com revealed dangerous 50 to 65mph gusts could soon fan the out-of-control flames towards the Hollywood hub of Brentwood or the San Fernando Valley.

Brentwood — one of the region's most sought after areas — ordered its residents to evacuate immediately on Sunday.

Stars including Lebron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kamala Harris, Jennifer Garner, and politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr all have homes in the area.

The San Vernando Valley, known locally as "The Valley," is home to all the iconic filming studios of Hollywood including Warner Bros, Walt Disney and Universal Studios.

new theory power grid fault sparked killer la wildfire end gavin newsom
Source: MEGA

New speculation surrounding surging spikes in faults on the power grid could put California Gov. Gavin Newsom at risk.

It also includes Calabasas — another star-studded enclave which the Kardashians call home.

They are among many other celebs to have fled their mansions amid warnings from officials.

Three wildfires remain uncontained and continue to spread in the Hurst, Palisades, and Eaton areas, with the largest two being the Palisades and Eaton fires.

