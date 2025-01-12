A-list Millionaires Including Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar Battle Over Rooms at $18k-a-Night hotel After Mansions Destroyed by L.A. Wildfires

At least five fires are burning down L.A.

As of Saturday, January 11, the Palisades Fire is 11% contained, while the Eaton Fire is 15% contained.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, firefighters have contained 90% of the Kenneth Fire, 76% of the Hurst Fire and all of the Lidia Fire.

The Kenneth fire has burned more than 1,000 acres, but there are no reports of property damage.

Eaton's fire expanded to more than 14,100 acres, with reportedly over 7,000 structures burnt to the ground.

The Pacific Palisades fire, the largest currently burning wildfire in the city, has engulfed over 20,000 acres.