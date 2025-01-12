Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dennis Quaid

A-list Millionaires Including Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar Battle Over Rooms at $18k-a-Night hotel After Mansions Destroyed by L.A. Wildfires

Composite photo of Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Source: MEGA

Several celebrities have been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air during the Los Angeles wildfires.

Jan. 12 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After evacuating their million-dollar homes, several A-list Hollywood celebrities, like Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar, reportedly fought over luxury hotel rooms.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires have left several millionaire stars seeking shelter at one of the most exclusive hotels in the city.

Article continues below advertisement
a list millionaires dennis quaid sarah michelle gellar rooms k hotel
Source: MEGA

Dennis Quaid was among the Hollywood stars jostling for beds at the Hotel Bel-Air.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the celebs spotted outside the historic Hotel Bel-Air include Quaid, Gellar, her actor husband Freddie Prinze Jr., iconic drummer Tommy Lee and Batman actor Michael Keaton.

The hotel's most expensive rooms reportedly cost $18,000 a night, and several A-list stars have had to stay multiple nights because their homes are in danger of burning down in the ongoing fire spreading across Southern California.

Article continues below advertisement
a list millionaires dennis quaid sarah michelle gellar rooms k hotel
Source: MEGA

The Hotel Bel-Air charges $18,000-a-night for some rooms.

Article continues below advertisement

At least five fires are burning down L.A.

As of Saturday, January 11, the Palisades Fire is 11% contained, while the Eaton Fire is 15% contained.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, firefighters have contained 90% of the Kenneth Fire, 76% of the Hurst Fire and all of the Lidia Fire.

The Kenneth fire has burned more than 1,000 acres, but there are no reports of property damage.

Eaton's fire expanded to more than 14,100 acres, with reportedly over 7,000 structures burnt to the ground.

The Pacific Palisades fire, the largest currently burning wildfire in the city, has engulfed over 20,000 acres.

Article continues below advertisement
a list millionaires dennis quaid sarah michelle gellar rooms k hotel
Source: MEGA

Several fires have ravaged Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Judy Chu, whose congressional district includes the communities most impacted by the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County, led Members of Congress from California on a tour of destroyed neighborhoods and streets.

In a press release after the tour, Chu wrote: "I was so grateful to my colleagues in Congress from California who were able to drop everything and demonstrate to Los Angeles County and the entire nation that we as Californians have each other's backs."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Sam Moore, Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen

Music Icon Who Inspired and Influenced Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen Dead Aged 89 After 'Surgery Complications'

Composite photo of Jennifer Garner

Watch Jennifer Garner Make Heartbreaking Admission Her Friend Was Killed In L.A. Wildfires as Death Toll Spirals to 11: 'She Didn’t Get Out on Time'

Article continues below advertisement
a list millionaires dennis quaid sarah michelle gellar rooms k hotel
Source: MEGA

Over 100,000 L.A. residents have had to evacuate their homes.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

On Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that firefighters from Mexico are assisting the first responders battling the wildfires in SoCal.

In a post on X, Newsom shared a video of a plane sporting a Mexican flag on the runway of LAX.

The post read: "Firefighters from Mexico just arrived at LAX. They'll be joining 14,000+ personnel already battling the #PalisadesFire.

"California is immensely grateful to our neighbors' support in the fight against the wildfires in Los Angeles."

CAL FIRE also took to X and wrote: "California has expanded its response efforts, welcoming assistance from Texas, Canada, and Mexico to join neighboring states already providing critical support in battling the Southern California wildfires.

"These reinforcements are crucial not only for containment efforts but also to provide much-needed relief to the brave firefighters on the frontlines."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.