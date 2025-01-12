A-list Millionaires Including Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar Battle Over Rooms at $18k-a-Night hotel After Mansions Destroyed by L.A. Wildfires
After evacuating their million-dollar homes, several A-list Hollywood celebrities, like Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar, reportedly fought over luxury hotel rooms.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires have left several millionaire stars seeking shelter at one of the most exclusive hotels in the city.
Some of the celebs spotted outside the historic Hotel Bel-Air include Quaid, Gellar, her actor husband Freddie Prinze Jr., iconic drummer Tommy Lee and Batman actor Michael Keaton.
The hotel's most expensive rooms reportedly cost $18,000 a night, and several A-list stars have had to stay multiple nights because their homes are in danger of burning down in the ongoing fire spreading across Southern California.
At least five fires are burning down L.A.
As of Saturday, January 11, the Palisades Fire is 11% contained, while the Eaton Fire is 15% contained.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, firefighters have contained 90% of the Kenneth Fire, 76% of the Hurst Fire and all of the Lidia Fire.
The Kenneth fire has burned more than 1,000 acres, but there are no reports of property damage.
Eaton's fire expanded to more than 14,100 acres, with reportedly over 7,000 structures burnt to the ground.
The Pacific Palisades fire, the largest currently burning wildfire in the city, has engulfed over 20,000 acres.
Rep. Judy Chu, whose congressional district includes the communities most impacted by the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County, led Members of Congress from California on a tour of destroyed neighborhoods and streets.
In a press release after the tour, Chu wrote: "I was so grateful to my colleagues in Congress from California who were able to drop everything and demonstrate to Los Angeles County and the entire nation that we as Californians have each other's backs."
On Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that firefighters from Mexico are assisting the first responders battling the wildfires in SoCal.
In a post on X, Newsom shared a video of a plane sporting a Mexican flag on the runway of LAX.
The post read: "Firefighters from Mexico just arrived at LAX. They'll be joining 14,000+ personnel already battling the #PalisadesFire.
"California is immensely grateful to our neighbors' support in the fight against the wildfires in Los Angeles."
CAL FIRE also took to X and wrote: "California has expanded its response efforts, welcoming assistance from Texas, Canada, and Mexico to join neighboring states already providing critical support in battling the Southern California wildfires.
"These reinforcements are crucial not only for containment efforts but also to provide much-needed relief to the brave firefighters on the frontlines."