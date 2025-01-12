Read the Hugely Embarrassing Secret CNN Messages Blasting Navy Veteran as Network’s Bank-Breaking Jake Tapper Defamation Case Drags On

The trial, which started this week, came about after the Navy vet appeared on Jake Tapper's show in November 2021.

Young claims CNN smeared him by implying that he was "illegally profiting" from helping people flee Afghanistan on the "black market" during the chaotic military withdrawal from the country in 2021.

His plaintiff's lawsuit claimed the broadcast singled out his work and branded him as someone who exploited "desperate Afghans" who were trying to flee their home country as the Taliban took over.

On the fourth day of the trial, his attorneys uncovered several internal messages between CNN employees, including Hogan's insults.