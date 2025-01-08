Climate Scientist Warns 'The Worst Is Yet To Come' As Winds Gain Speed Causing Aircrafts to Ground and Buildings Continuing to Burn in Palisades Fire — It's 'Just Getting Started'
High winds are fueling multiple wildfires raging across Los Angeles County.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed as firefighters work tirelessly to contain the flames, but extreme winds have grounded all crucial firefighting aircrafts from taking off to battle the inferno.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as two deaths have already been reported.
Use of aircraft was halted around 8 AM on Wednesday, January 8, as wind gusts between 80 to 100 MPH were recorded in some areas.
Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department said officials would continue to monitor weather conditions to determine when aircraft could be put in use again. L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone previously warned on Tuesday increasing winds would prevent aircraft from being used.
Newsom additionally explained using the aircrafts in high winds could be counterproductive as winds would almost immediately carry away water or retardant dropped by planes.
So far, over 30,000 residents in the Palisades area have been forced to evacuate their homes.
As of 10:40 AM PST, the Department of Forest and Fire Protection reported zero percent containment of the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley fires with 5,742 acres burned. An estimated 50 percent of the Tyler wildfire has been contained, according to CAL FIRE.
During a briefing on Tuesday, January 7, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said: "This event is not only not over, but it is just getting started and will get significantly worse before it gets better."
Swain further warned the strongest and most widespread winds, as well as the lowest humidity, are "yet to come."
The National Weather Service estimated the windstorm would be the most destructive to hit the region since 2011.
While the worst of the windstorm is predicted to last through Wednesday night, fire danger conditions are expected to last through the week.
Swain explained: "The vegetation will become progressively drier the longer the wind event goes on.
"So some of the strongest winds will be at the beginning of the event, but some of the driest vegetation will actually come at the end, and so the reality is that there’s going to be a very long period of high fire risk."
Another devastating factor fueling the wildfires has been extreme drought conditions.
Alex Hall, director of the UCLA Center for Climate Science, said Southern California has experienced a "particularly hot summer" coupled with "almost no precipitation during what is normally our wet season."
Hall added: "And all of this comes on the heels of two very rainy years, which means there is plenty of fuel for potential wildfires."
Residents have been urged to conserve water in the meantime as reports of water hydrants running dry increased.