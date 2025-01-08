Climate Scientist Warns 'The Worst Is Yet To Come' As Winds Gain Speed Causing Aircrafts to Ground and Buildings Continuing to Burn in Palisades Fire — It's 'Just Getting Started'

So far, over 30,000 residents in the Palisades area have been forced to evacuate their homes.

As of 10:40 AM PST, the Department of Forest and Fire Protection reported zero percent containment of the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley fires with 5,742 acres burned. An estimated 50 percent of the Tyler wildfire has been contained, according to CAL FIRE.

During a briefing on Tuesday, January 7, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said: "This event is not only not over, but it is just getting started and will get significantly worse before it gets better."

Swain further warned the strongest and most widespread winds, as well as the lowest humidity, are "yet to come."