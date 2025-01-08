Donald Trump Blames California Governor Gavin Newsom for Deadly Palisades Fire After He 'Refused to Sign The Water Restoration Declaration' in Latest Tantrum — 'The Ultimate Price is Being Paid'
Donald Trump has already blasted Gavin Newsom for the deadly fires in California.
Despite the horrific situation occurring across Los Angeles, the president-elect took the time to hop on Truth Social to call out the governor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump wrote: "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.
"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid."
The 78-year-old cried: "I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster."
Newsom declared a statewide emergency after the rampant Pacific Palisades blaze forced thousands of residents to evacuate, with firefighters currently facing water shortages as evacuation orders spread to Malibu and Calabasas.
Tankers sprayed water on the wildfire throughout Tuesday afternoon, but all aircraft were later grounded because of worsening winds and reduced visibility.
Meteorologists recently gave plenty of warning that a "recipe for fire" was on track to strike Los Angeles. Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the region was extremely dry for the time of year because "we haven't had any significant rain for months."
He added: "The fuels are at near-critical levels in terms of moisture content. That's a recipe for fire."
Newsom announced federal funding to aid in the response.
The 57-year-old said in a statement: "This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk – and we're not out of the woods. We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes.
"Our deepest thanks go to our expert firefighters and first responders who jumped quickly into fighting this dangerous fire. If you're in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any guidance from emergency officials."
In 2021, Newsom signed a bill directing over $15billion to combat wildfires, drought, as well as other climate challenges facing his state.
Meanwhile, president Joe Biden also said he was "in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire..."
Firefighters in California battled numerous blazes overnight as winds, with gusts up to 100 mph, led to three major wildfires. The LA County Fire Department previously revealed the fire was "zero per cent" contained.
The fire in Eaton, which began on Tuesday evening, has already burned more than 2,200 acres. Two people have died in the fire and several others have been seriously injured.
The cause of all the fires are currently being investigated.