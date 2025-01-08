EXCLUSIVE: 'It's Over!' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Have Secretly Admitted' Barmy Plan of Chasing Separate Careers 'Just Isn't Working'

Prince Harry has told pals back in England that 2025 is a "make or break" year for his marriage as he and wife Meghan Markle continue to rocket off on separate career trajectories…and that could spell the end.

And with the launch of her latest Netflix show later this month and the continued growth of her wellness brand American Riviera Orchard, his friends have been left wondering where the pair will land at the end of the year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One pal in the UK told us: "The question for Harry and Meghan this year is how they go about prioritizing their marriage, as they appear to be on completely separate pages in their lives. He's admitted that they have been barmy to pursue separate careers because it is simply not working.

"Friends are worried that if things get even more tense between them, they may start wondering if it’s all worth it, especially if Harry isn’t happy.