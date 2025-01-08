EXCLUSIVE: 'It's Over!' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Have Secretly Admitted' Barmy Plan of Chasing Separate Careers 'Just Isn't Working'
Prince Harry has told pals back in England that 2025 is a "make or break" year for his marriage as he and wife Meghan Markle continue to rocket off on separate career trajectories…and that could spell the end.
And with the launch of her latest Netflix show later this month and the continued growth of her wellness brand American Riviera Orchard, his friends have been left wondering where the pair will land at the end of the year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One pal in the UK told us: "The question for Harry and Meghan this year is how they go about prioritizing their marriage, as they appear to be on completely separate pages in their lives. He's admitted that they have been barmy to pursue separate careers because it is simply not working.
"Friends are worried that if things get even more tense between them, they may start wondering if it’s all worth it, especially if Harry isn’t happy.
"Of course, Harry doesn’t want his marriage to end. He loves Meghan and his children. But he would be lying if he said the last year or so hasn’t taken a huge toll on his wellbeing. He wants nothing more than peace with the royal family and is worried that Meghan’s goals just don’t align with that. He’s scared he could end up estranged from his family for the rest of his life."
They were the picture of bliss when they kissed on the steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England after their wedding in 2018.
Prince Harry and Markle tried to emulate that same happiness last month when they shared a collection of photos of themselves beaming as they were joined by son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three, to celebrate the festive season.
But, despite appearances, much has changed for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the years since they wed.
While Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, made two high-profile 'faux-royal' tours last year to Nigeria in May and Colombia in August, they spent much of 2024 working apart.
Harry carried out solo engagements in Canada, where his Invictus Games will be held next month, and also went on a two-week trip visiting New York, London, South Africa and Lesotho.
While he was away, Markle made two surprise appearances on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, including a reunion with film producer pal Tyler Perry at The Paley Honors gala.
She also kicked off the new year with two more solo ventures, debuting her new Instagram account, @Meghan, with a video of herself on the beach, and a trailer for her new Netflix lifestyle show.
But while she is forging ahead with her own career plans, we’re told this way of living is no longer working for the Duke.
Although his wife seems to accept being estranged from her family, having not spoken to her father Thomas since 2018, Harry is determined to make 2025 the year he finally makes amends with his.
"Harry has said things aren’t working for him. The major sticking point is the mess with his family, which he’s taking responsibility for, while Meghan is still putting the blame firmly on the Palace," added the source.
The rift began when Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020. It worsened after the pair’s bombshell Oprah interview in 2021, in which they claimed members of the royal family had "questioned the color of Archie’s skin" before he was born and that the Palace dismissed fears about Meghan’s mental health.
Things between Harry and his brother Prince William reached rock bottom in 2023 after Harry detailed arguments he and Markle had with William and his wife Kate in his controversial memoir Spare.
While Markle is supportive of Harry building bridges, our source adds that she isn’t willing to budge on her reluctance to return to the UK.