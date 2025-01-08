EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx 'Is Finally Ready to Settle Down' After Near-Death Health Scare — 'He's Ready to Meet The One'

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has told pals he's "ready to settle down" but he's managed to rule out a whole bunch of the female population...all of the world's white women.

Perennial bachelor Foxx is ready to turn over a new leaf after his recent health scare that saw him lose 20 days after a bleed on the brain, and insiders say he even wants to start a family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jamie's brush with death was a real wake-up call," said a source close to the actor.

"He's realizing life is short. He's ready to meet The One, get married, and even start a new family!

"He is seeking someone who shares his values, supports his goals, and can bring peace to his often hectic world. Jamie's got a huge heart and he's finally ready to give it to someone who deserves it! But after his recent comments, it seems the white female population won't be on his radar."