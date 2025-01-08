EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx 'Is Finally Ready to Settle Down' After Near-Death Health Scare — 'He's Ready to Meet The One'
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has told pals he's "ready to settle down" but he's managed to rule out a whole bunch of the female population...all of the world's white women.
Perennial bachelor Foxx is ready to turn over a new leaf after his recent health scare that saw him lose 20 days after a bleed on the brain, and insiders say he even wants to start a family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Jamie's brush with death was a real wake-up call," said a source close to the actor.
"He's realizing life is short. He's ready to meet The One, get married, and even start a new family!
"He is seeking someone who shares his values, supports his goals, and can bring peace to his often hectic world. Jamie's got a huge heart and he's finally ready to give it to someone who deserves it! But after his recent comments, it seems the white female population won't be on his radar."
Foxx's most recent latest girlfriend was Alyce Huckstepp, who he dated back in 2023.
But it is now doubtful too many white women will be beating a path to the door of his LA mansion.
RadarOnline.com revealed that the actor and singer found himself at the center of controversy as fans were left suspecting he took a nasty swipe at a previous ex Katie Holmes on his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was..., after he made a remark about "white women."
On the Netflix show, Foxx, 57, spoke about his dating life, despite being very private about his past relationships.
He said: "Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured. I've been cured of everything, no more white girls. I'm serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls."
Foxx and Holmes kept their six-year relationship private while dating from 2013 to 2019.
After a few rare appearances together during their romance, Holmes ended their romance as they were living very "different lives."
In the Netflix special, Foxx also shared details surrounding the private health scare in April 2023.
The actor admitted that he doesn't "remember 20 days" following a brain bleed that led to a stroke.
After the 20 days in the hospital, Foxx said he woke up and was in a wheelchair.
Foxx added the whole scenario felt "like a f------ prank."
The backlash surrounding Foxx's comments about white women came as the actor had to receive stitches after being involved in an altercation at Mr. Chow, a high-end Chinese restaurant in LA.
While celebrating his birthday, police were called to the restaurant after receiving a call about a reported assault with a deadly weapon.
According to reports, the assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded – but an altercation between two parties did occur.
A police spokesperson said: "Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."