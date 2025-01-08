Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Los Angeles

Now California is Facing a DROUGHT: Firefighters Battling End-of-Days Blaze in Flashy Pacific Palisades Warn They Are Running Out of Water

Photo of California wildfire.
Source: MEGA

California is facing a drought as firefighters are running low on water supply.

Jan. 8 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A massive wildfire near celebrity homes in Los Angeles is rapidly spreading as crews scramble to fight flames with dangerously low water supplies.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency after the rampant Pacific Palisades blaze forced tens of thousands to evacuate, with firefighters currently facing water shortages as evacuation orders spread to Malibu and Calabasas.

Article continues below advertisement
california pacific palisades facing drought firefighters battle low water
Source: MEGA

Firefighters are facing water shortages as evacuation orders spread to Malibu and Calabasas.

Article continues below advertisement

Tankers sprayed water on the wildfire throughout Tuesday afternoon, but all aircraft were later grounded because of worsening winds and reduced visibility.

Over 2,900 California acres have been burned, with at least 30,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and forced to flee their homes.

The fire – which grew to 1,000 acres in just six hours and continues to spread at full speed – is now joined by a third blaze in Sylmar, burning around 100 acres.

Article continues below advertisement
california pacific palisades facing drought firefighters battle low water
Source: MEGA

Over 2,900 California acres have been burned, with at least 30,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders.

Article continues below advertisement

Las Lomas Avenue in the Palisades was directly hit by the fire, with witnesses reporting dozens of homes had already been lost.

As firefighters tackle the blaze on multiple fronts, the Los Angeles Fire Department has urgently called for off-duty officers to assist.

Article continues below advertisement

Governor Gavin Newsom has also announced federal funding to aid in the response.

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson declared a state of emergency – cautioning the worst of the windstorm is still ahead.

Article continues below advertisement

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Marrone issued a stern warning to residents Tuesday night, stating: "We are not out of danger."

Marrone added: "The National Weather Service has predicted that the winds are going to pick up and get worse.

Article continues below advertisement
california pacific palisades facing drought firefighters battle low water
Source: MEGA

Thousands of residents have already been evacuated due to the horrific situation.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're going to have the most significant wind event between 10 p.m. [PST] this evening and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning."

Pacific Palisades, home to celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Spencer Pratt, has seen significant damage, while Calabasas and Pasadena, also home to stars like the Kardashians, remain threatened.

Article continues below advertisement

Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag, who appeared together on the MTV reality series The Hills, revealed they lost their home in the massive wildfire.

The stars' family was able to evacuate safely, with Pratt, 41, documenting the horrifying tragedy on his Snapchat Stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Posting a video from inside his car, Pratt told followers: "I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras."

Early Wednesday, Montag, 38, posted an emotional video on Snapchat, tearfully expressing how "so sad" she is that their house is gone.

Article continues below advertisement
california pacific palisades facing drought firefighters battle low water
Source: MEGA

MTV star Spencer Pratt revealed he and wife Heidi Montag lost their Pacific Palisades home in the fire.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Blames California Governor Gavin Newsom for Deadly Palisades Fire After He 'Refused to Sign The Water Restoration Declaration' in Latest Tantrum — 'The Ultimate Price is Being Paid'

prince harry meghan markle secretly admitted plan of chasing separate careers

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx 'Is Finally Ready to Settle Down' After Near-Death Health Scare — 'He's Ready to Meet The One'

Article continues below advertisement

Late Tuesday night, President Joe Biden confirmed he had been briefed on the fires and was in contact with state and local officials.

He wrote on X: "I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs."

He added: "My Administration will do everything it can to support the response. I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials."

Article continues below advertisement
california pacific palisades facing drought firefighters battle low water
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden confirmed he had been briefed on the fires and was in contact with state and local officials.

The National Weather Service has warned residents to brace for more destruction tonight, with wind gusts expected to reach 50 mph.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.