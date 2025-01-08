Now California is Facing a DROUGHT: Firefighters Battling End-of-Days Blaze in Flashy Pacific Palisades Warn They Are Running Out of Water
A massive wildfire near celebrity homes in Los Angeles is rapidly spreading as crews scramble to fight flames with dangerously low water supplies.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency after the rampant Pacific Palisades blaze forced tens of thousands to evacuate, with firefighters currently facing water shortages as evacuation orders spread to Malibu and Calabasas.
Tankers sprayed water on the wildfire throughout Tuesday afternoon, but all aircraft were later grounded because of worsening winds and reduced visibility.
Over 2,900 California acres have been burned, with at least 30,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and forced to flee their homes.
The fire – which grew to 1,000 acres in just six hours and continues to spread at full speed – is now joined by a third blaze in Sylmar, burning around 100 acres.
Las Lomas Avenue in the Palisades was directly hit by the fire, with witnesses reporting dozens of homes had already been lost.
As firefighters tackle the blaze on multiple fronts, the Los Angeles Fire Department has urgently called for off-duty officers to assist.
Governor Gavin Newsom has also announced federal funding to aid in the response.
On Tuesday night, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson declared a state of emergency – cautioning the worst of the windstorm is still ahead.
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Marrone issued a stern warning to residents Tuesday night, stating: "We are not out of danger."
Marrone added: "The National Weather Service has predicted that the winds are going to pick up and get worse.
"We're going to have the most significant wind event between 10 p.m. [PST] this evening and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning."
Pacific Palisades, home to celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Spencer Pratt, has seen significant damage, while Calabasas and Pasadena, also home to stars like the Kardashians, remain threatened.
Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag, who appeared together on the MTV reality series The Hills, revealed they lost their home in the massive wildfire.
The stars' family was able to evacuate safely, with Pratt, 41, documenting the horrifying tragedy on his Snapchat Stories.
Posting a video from inside his car, Pratt told followers: "I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras."
Early Wednesday, Montag, 38, posted an emotional video on Snapchat, tearfully expressing how "so sad" she is that their house is gone.
Late Tuesday night, President Joe Biden confirmed he had been briefed on the fires and was in contact with state and local officials.
He wrote on X: "I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire.
"Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs."
He added: "My Administration will do everything it can to support the response. I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials."
The National Weather Service has warned residents to brace for more destruction tonight, with wind gusts expected to reach 50 mph.