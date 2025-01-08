Now California is Facing a DROUGHT: Firefighters Battling End-of-Days Blaze in Flashy Pacific Palisades Warn They Are Running Out of Water

Tankers sprayed water on the wildfire throughout Tuesday afternoon, but all aircraft were later grounded because of worsening winds and reduced visibility.

Over 2,900 California acres have been burned, with at least 30,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and forced to flee their homes.

The fire – which grew to 1,000 acres in just six hours and continues to spread at full speed – is now joined by a third blaze in Sylmar, burning around 100 acres.