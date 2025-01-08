LA Wildfire Latest: Inferno Obliterates Celebs' Multi-Million Dollar Mansions — With Getty Villa Engulfed By Flames and 30,000 Fleeing Homes

Four named fires have erupted in the city — with the largest in the western neighborhood of Pacific Palisades starting on Tuesday.

That fire is currently "zero per cent" contained, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The area is also home to dozens of A-listers including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

The Palisades Fire has now spread some 3,000 acres backed by 100mph gusts and reached the neighboring celeb haunts of Malibu and Santa Monica.