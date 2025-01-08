LA Wildfire Latest: Inferno Obliterates Celebs' Multi-Million Dollar Mansions — With Getty Villa Engulfed By Flames and 30,000 Fleeing Homes
Wildfires engulfing Los Angeles have seen celebrities flee their multi-million dollar mansions in a bid to escape the apocalyptic scenes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal famous residents including Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, plus Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, have all evacuated their homes, joining 30,000 other locals running for their lives with only their most prized possessions.
Four named fires have erupted in the city — with the largest in the western neighborhood of Pacific Palisades starting on Tuesday.
That fire is currently "zero per cent" contained, according to the LA County Fire Department.
The area is also home to dozens of A-listers including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.
The Palisades Fire has now spread some 3,000 acres backed by 100mph gusts and reached the neighboring celeb haunts of Malibu and Santa Monica.
Malibu has issued a prepare to evacuate order for all its residents as the inferno moves down the hills towards the iconic beachside community.
Hundreds of firefighters and dozens of engines are fighting the fires with a plea going out to off-duty firefighters to help.
And weather forecasters think the "worst is yet to come" as a dry windstorm is expected to last for days.
A second blaze has now started in the city's northern Altadena neighborhood, while a third has started in Pasadena, and a fourth in Sylmar.
Firefighters are desperately trying get the fires under control but are unable to use air support as hurricane-strength winds are too strong.
Homes inside gated communities have caught fire while trees and shrubs at the The Getty Villa Museum are also ablaze.
Schools have been closed as thick black smoke is sent into the air and burn victims are being treated in restaurants.
Mayor Karen Bass has issued a state of emergency while Governor Gavin Newsom has visited the Palisades fire.
Two Hollywood premieres have been cancelled, including Robbie Williams' biopic and the wrestling movie Unstoppable with Jennifer Lopez.
Ash is falling from the sky and roads are blocked with some 13,000 buildings thought to be under threat.
The Palisades fire, which is believed to have caught in dry vegetation, started around 10.30am (6.30pm GMT) on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles spokesperson Erik Scott.
It quickly grew in scale, covering an area of 200 acres in under an hour and rapidly continued to spread.
Residents in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood were told to evacuate and sections of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed.
The Los Angeles City Fire Department said: "People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire.
"Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately.
"If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly."
But desperate residents on Palisades Drive abandoned their still-running cars to get away from the rapidly spreading flames.
That caused a traffic jam preventing emergency vehicles from driving, so a bulldozer was brought in to shunt aside the cars.