Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jeopardy

Ken Jennings 'Worried' 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' Host Colin Josh Is Coming For His Job – 'He's In A Panic Ahead of Every Taping'

ken jenning worried colin josh is coming for his job
Source: MEGA

Ken Jennings is 'worried' Colin Jost might take his 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' hosting job, sources say.

Jan. 8 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Colin Jost is hitting it out of the ballpark on Pop Culture Jeopardy! RadarOnline.com can reveal the SNL favorite's instant popularity has insecure regular Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings worried he may soon be reduced to a trivia item.

"It's no secret Ken's been teetering on the edge for a while", said an insider. "He hasn't fit in well or been fully accepted by a vast majority of Jeopardy! fans. Now people are saying Colin should replace Ken because he's gen- uinely funny – no one has to pretend to laugh at his jokes."

Article continues below advertisement
ken jenning worried colin josh is coming for his job
Source: COLINJOST/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jost's success on 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' has Jennings feeling the pressure.

Article continues below advertisement

As we previously reported, viewers have been tearing into Jennings, 50, for his stiff demeanor, frequent gaffes and questionable treatment of some contestants since he beat out Mayim Bialik for the plum TV gig a year ago.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Jost, who does Weekend Update on SNL and is married to movie bombshell Scarlett Johansson, was tapped to host Pop Culture Jeopardy! in July.

Article continues below advertisement
ken jenning worried colin josh is coming for his job
Source: MEGA

Fans think Jost, Johansson's husband, brings charm 'Jeopardy!' lacks with Jennings.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
taylor swift desperate to make travis kelce a billionaire

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Desperate to Make Boyfriend Travis Kelce a Billionaire' Just Like Her — 'She Wants To Be on a Level Playing Field'

Photo of Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris, 26, Confesses to Secret Heroin Addiction on Sober Anniversary — 'I Get to Smile Today'

"Ken's walking a virtual tightrope and he's liable to snap", said the source. "He's tried so hard but just can't break through. Fans mock him and sneer at everything he does to the point where he's in a panic ahead of every taping, and it seems to be getting worse.

"Now, he's worried that Jost's angling for his job and he'll be sacked like Pat Sajak over at Wheel of Fortune. Problem is, Ken doesn't have a big nest egg like Sajak, so it's going to hurt in more ways than one if it happens!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.