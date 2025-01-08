Ken Jennings 'Worried' 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' Host Colin Josh Is Coming For His Job – 'He's In A Panic Ahead of Every Taping'
Colin Jost is hitting it out of the ballpark on Pop Culture Jeopardy! RadarOnline.com can reveal the SNL favorite's instant popularity has insecure regular Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings worried he may soon be reduced to a trivia item.
"It's no secret Ken's been teetering on the edge for a while", said an insider. "He hasn't fit in well or been fully accepted by a vast majority of Jeopardy! fans. Now people are saying Colin should replace Ken because he's gen- uinely funny – no one has to pretend to laugh at his jokes."
As we previously reported, viewers have been tearing into Jennings, 50, for his stiff demeanor, frequent gaffes and questionable treatment of some contestants since he beat out Mayim Bialik for the plum TV gig a year ago.
Meanwhile, 42-year-old Jost, who does Weekend Update on SNL and is married to movie bombshell Scarlett Johansson, was tapped to host Pop Culture Jeopardy! in July.
"Ken's walking a virtual tightrope and he's liable to snap", said the source. "He's tried so hard but just can't break through. Fans mock him and sneer at everything he does to the point where he's in a panic ahead of every taping, and it seems to be getting worse.
"Now, he's worried that Jost's angling for his job and he'll be sacked like Pat Sajak over at Wheel of Fortune. Problem is, Ken doesn't have a big nest egg like Sajak, so it's going to hurt in more ways than one if it happens!"