Ken Jennings 'Worried' 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' Host Colin Josh Is Coming For His Job – 'He's In A Panic Ahead of Every Taping'

Colin Jost is hitting it out of the ballpark on Pop Culture Jeopardy! RadarOnline.com can reveal the SNL favorite's instant popularity has insecure regular Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings worried he may soon be reduced to a trivia item.

"It's no secret Ken's been teetering on the edge for a while", said an insider. "He hasn't fit in well or been fully accepted by a vast majority of Jeopardy! fans. Now people are saying Colin should replace Ken because he's gen- uinely funny – no one has to pretend to laugh at his jokes."