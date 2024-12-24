'SNL' Fans Predict Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Headed Toward 'Divorce' After Comic's Shocking Joke About Her Body Receives Brutal Backlash

During the sketch comedy's show holiday episode. Weekend Update hosts Jost and Michael Che revealed they had written jokes for one another to say – a segment they do every year.

Jost – in a joke written by Che – said: "I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson," as he then noted Costco had removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu.

He then followed with: "I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid."