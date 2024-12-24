'SNL' Fans Predict Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Headed Toward 'Divorce' After Comic's Shocking Joke About Her Body Receives Brutal Backlash
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's future will include a divorce, according to Saturday Night Live fans.
The funnyman left the live audience and viewers buzzing, after making a joke about the actress' private parts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the sketch comedy's show holiday episode. Weekend Update hosts Jost and Michael Che revealed they had written jokes for one another to say – a segment they do every year.
Jost – in a joke written by Che – said: "I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson," as he then noted Costco had removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu.
He then followed with: "I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid."
Johansson then appeared on camera from backstage – as she made an appearance in the show's opening sketch – mouthing "Oh my god!" at the X-rated joke.
Fans of the comedy show were quick to head to X to react, with some predicting the couple may part ways.
One person said: "'Colin's one joke away from a divorce," and another added, "I can only imagine the car ride home."
"Scarlett’s reaction gave 'I know where you sleep tonight, Jost'," a fan said.
A user said: "Colin Jost is punching higher than any man in history and instead of being happy for him his co-workers are trying non-stop to end his marriage.
The couple first met in 2006 when Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live and then began dating in 2017. Three years later they tied the knot.
Cost and Johansson welcomed son Cosmo in 2021.
While it is the comic's first marriage, the Oscar-nominated star has been married twice before Jost. She was married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.
Johansson was also married to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. The former couple shares daughter Rose Dorothy.
Early last year, Johansson and Jost sparked divorce rumors after the Jojo Rabbit actress was spotted out and about without her wedding ring.
During the outing in New York City Johansson flashed her naked left digit for all to see after it was reported that she and Jost were living "separate lives".
However, the movie star's rep called the rumor "BS". At the time, Johansson had not been seen with Jost for several months.
Johansson previously addressed how her and her husband's lifestyles truly are, as the pair attempt to juggle busy careers and parenthood.
"My husband and I work a lot, and our kids are also busy, so having time in the mornings on Sundays just to enjoy each other and laugh and catch up is a gift we all hugely appreciate," Johansson told Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop in January 2023.
She also revealed the family has their routine down to a science, with the duo making sure their coffee time together is exactly 7:30 AM.