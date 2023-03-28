Scarlett Johansson Spotted Without Wedding Ring, No Colin Jost In Sight
Scarlett Johansson slipped off her wedding ring for a public outing without her husband, Colin Jost. The Black Widow actress, 38, wasn't trying to hide her ringless finger as she attempted to blend into the Big Apple crowd on Monday.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, ScarJo flashed her naked left digit for all to see after it was reported that she and the Saturday Night Live funnyman are living "separate lives," a rumor her rep told us was "BS."
The blonde bombshell wore a fleece jacket, navy leggings, and sneakers for her day out in New York. Attempting to go incognito, ScarJo wore sunglasses and covered her signature locks in a baseball cap.
The Hollywood star looked like a woman on a mission, walking at a fast pace while chatting on the phone and trying to mix in with the normies. While it seemed like those on the streets didn't recognize the Marvel actress, she couldn't fool the paparazzi.
Using her left hand to clutch her earphones, ScarJo's diamond ring was nowhere to be seen. While her wedding digit was bare, she wore a gold band on her right ring finger — however, it doesn't appear to be her usual wedding band.
Scarlett hasn't been seen with her husband in several months.
The two appeared happy in August while soaking up the sunshine on a boat with friends. ScarJo and Colin were photographed sharing smiles and having drinks while onboard the sea vessel in the Hamptons 7 months ago.
She wowed in a red-colored bikini while her hubs showcased his abs by going shirtless.
ScarJo recently addressed their hectic lifestyles as the two juggle busy careers, parenthood, and keeping the spark alive.
"My husband [Colin Jost] and I work a lot, and our kids are also busy, so having time in the mornings on Sundays just to enjoy each other and laugh and catch up is a gift we all hugely appreciate," she told Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop in January.
ScarJo said the family has their routine down to a tee, with the couple carving out coffee time at exactly 7:30 AM.
The pair share one child together a son named Cosmo, 1. Scarlett also has a daughter, Rose, 8, with her second ex-husband, Romain Dauriac. Before her relationship with Dauriac, she was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011.