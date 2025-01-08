EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood 'Child Abuse Victim' Corey Feldman is Brutally Trolled as 'Bulls---' After Mounting Bizarre Michael Jackson-Style Music 'Comeback'

Hollywood star Corey Feldman has "hit rock bottom" as he tries to earn a few bucks on the comeback trail growling his way through "cringeworthy" gigs.

The former Goonies favorite appeared on stage at a festival in Virginia dressed in a bizarre Michael Jackson-style outfit to deliver a "tuneless" performance of his own song Comeback King, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the rendition was so appalling, with Feldman snarling through most of the song, that the highlight for fans was a Jacko-style twirl where the 53-year-old removed his shades.