Home > Entertainment > Corey Feldman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood 'Child Abuse Victim' Corey Feldman is Brutally Trolled as 'Bulls---' After Mounting Bizarre Michael Jackson-Style Music 'Comeback'

corey feldman is brutally trolled
Source: MEGA

Hollywood star Corey Feldman has 'hit rock bottom' as he tries to earn a few bucks growling his way through 'cringeworthy' gigs.

Jan. 8 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Hollywood star Corey Feldman has "hit rock bottom" as he tries to earn a few bucks on the comeback trail growling his way through "cringeworthy" gigs.

The former Goonies favorite appeared on stage at a festival in Virginia dressed in a bizarre Michael Jackson-style outfit to deliver a "tuneless" performance of his own song Comeback King, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the rendition was so appalling, with Feldman snarling through most of the song, that the highlight for fans was a Jacko-style twirl where the 53-year-old removed his shades.

Source: R/CRAPPYMUSIC/REDDIT

Feldman's 'Comeback King' performance hits a low note with fans at Virginia festival.

And it was all the more bizarre because his late former pal Corey Haim had claimed he was abused by Jackson as a child.

The 80s star, who has also long alleged Hollywood figures molested young actors including himself and Haim, was trolled on social media sites for the performance.

One said on Reddit: "You ever rewatch yourself in a talent show in like 5 grade and feel embarrassed about what you did, his guy should feel this way all the time."

Another troll wrote: "Dude looks like a trash bag you sucked the air out of."

corey feldman is brutally trolled
Source: MEGA

His 'Comeback King' performance was slammed but Feldman's Jacko-inspired twirl stole the show for all the wrong reasons.

A third said: "The twirl to make his sunglasses come off is a sick move. Gotta remember that one."

Another cruel comment read: "This man will not let the 80s Micheal Jackson aesthetic die."

Yet another comment said: "The guy's hit rock bottom. Totes tuneless and cringeworthy."

"It was bulls---," was another message.

However, one supporter said: "He was deeply traumatized by his abuse in the film industry and then the loss of Corey Haim. This is him living his best life, and good for him. Have fun just don't get mad when you realize they're not laughing with you."

corey feldman is brutally trolled
Source: MEGA

Both Feldman and his tragic pal Corey Haim have said they were abused by Hollywood heavyweights as kids.

In his 2013 autobiography, Coreyography, Feldman detailed the abuse he says he and Haim suffered in Hollywood.

He blamed it for Haim's drug problems and untimely death in 2010 at the age of 38.

Feldman later said: "There is one person to blame in the death of Corey Haim, and that person happens to be a Hollywood mogul.

"And that person needs to be exposed but unfortunately I can't be the one to do it."

In November we revealed his ex-wife, Courtney Feldman had scored a massive win in her divorce from the star.

She got the court to approve her plea for increased spousal support.

corey feldman is brutally trolled
Source: MEGA

A judge ordered Feldman pay $3,500 per month in spousal support to Courtney at a divorce hearing in November.

According to court documents, a hearing took place on November 15, where Feldman and Courtney, 34, presented their cases in court with their legal teams.

The judge ruled in favor of Courtney, ordering him to pay $3,500 per month until a final decision is made.

They tied the knot on November 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. However, their marriage ended up falling apart, leading the actor to file for legal separation in September 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Despite the movie star's initial request to deny spousal support, Courtney highlighted her financial struggles, including medical debts and unemployment.

corey feldman is brutally trolled
Source: MEGA

Her attorney said she was living with friends and facing mounting debt.

Courtney emphasized her dire financial situation in court, expressing the need for support to cover essential expenses.

Her lawyer claimed: "She is without funds for necessities of life, much less attorney fees or to hire a forensic accountant."

According to her attorney, Courtney "has been living with friends, has no vehicle, no income, and has had medical expenses which Corey will not reimburse or assist".

