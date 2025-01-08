Liam Payne's Tragic Death Latest: One Direction Singer's Medical Cause of Death Confirmed as 'Polytrauma' Three Months After His Drug-Fueled Balcony Plunge

Payne's medical cause of death was confirmed after a UK inquest by Dr. Roberto Victor Cohen.

The 31-year-old singer died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina's capital.

At a hearing on Wednesday to present the findings, it was revealed Payne was formally identified "with the assistance of the funeral directors in Buckinghamshire, England."

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said during the hearing: "Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam's death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office."