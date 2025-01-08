EXCLUSIVE: LA Burns: We Reveal ALL The Celebs Living in Pacific Palisades As Apocalyptic Fire Threatens Thousands More Homes
A roll call of some of the biggest celebrities on the planet have been forced to abandon their mansions and fleets of supercars as the wildfires continue to ravage California's Pacific Palisades.
The A-lister actors, sportspeople, and singers fled their luxurious homes as authorities warn of an "immediate threat to life", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With panicked residents fleeing on foot, the city enlisted bulldozers to rid the streets of the deserted cars and clear a path for first responders to access the hills where the fire was raging.
Teslas, BMWs, Porches, and Mercedes were all filmed being dozed out of the way as terrified millionaire locals said that the natural disaster felt like an all-encompassing "tornado of fire".
Here we detail the celebs whose homes are at risk from the conflagration.
Reality TV star Spencer Pratt, 41, and his wife Heidi Montag, 38, have already lost their home to the raging wildfire.
Hollywood star Ben Affleck purchased his $20.5 million bachelor pad on July 24, the same day as his now ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's 55th birthday.
The Gone Girl star took out a $10 million loan on the 6,200-square-foot property, originally built and designed in the early 1940s by noted architect Cliff May before being extensively remodeled by its previous owners.
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson own a sprawling $26 million mansion in Pacific Palisades.
The couple of 36 years purchased the 1.5-acre home, which was built in 1996, in 2010.
Their 14,513 square-foot house has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a slew of amenities, including a theater and pool.
Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and his model wife Keleigh Sperry purchased their mansion there for $7.5million in March 2023.
The 6,622 square-foot Cape Cod-style home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and multiple family rooms.
It was originally constructed in 2015 and has since been renovated to include an at-home movie theater, gym, office, and more.
Hit R&B singer Jhene Aiko purchased a home in the celebrity-filled area in 2023 for approximately $5.6million.
The mansion, which she shares with her rapper boyfriend Big Sean, features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
It is located on half an acre of land and comes with lavish amenities, including a pickleball court, pool, and three-car garage.
NBA star Kawhi Leonard purchased an 11,815 square foot property in the neighborhood in 2021.
The Los Angeles Clippers player's spacious mansion has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, a game room, bar, and gym, among other features.
Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, dubbed the honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades, is a long-time member of the affluent area.
He and his wife Deborah Devine purchased their home there in 2006 for $2.4 million.
As the blaze ravaged through his hometown, Levy, 78, told the Los Angeles Times that he was caught in the gridlock of fleeing residents amid the blaze.
He said: "The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flames, but the smoke was very dark."
Oscar-nominated actor James Woods, 77, took to X with multiple posts detailing the damage of the fast-moving wildfire.
"Hope everybody gets out safely ... leaving," Woods said.
Woods posted a series of photos and clips documenting the damage as he praised the efforts made by first responders.
Police Academy star Steve Guttenberg sprang into action as the deadly wildfire ripped through on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old actor did not just stand by and instead opted to assist firefighters by moving cars to make room for the incoming fire trucks.
He told KTLA 5's Gene Kang: "What’s happening is people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars.
"If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there."