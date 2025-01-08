EXCLUSIVE: LA Burns: We Reveal ALL The Celebs Living in Pacific Palisades As Apocalyptic Fire Threatens Thousands More Homes

A roll call of some of the biggest celebrities on the planet have been forced to abandon their mansions and fleets of supercars as the wildfires continue to ravage California's Pacific Palisades.

The A-lister actors, sportspeople, and singers fled their luxurious homes as authorities warn of an "immediate threat to life", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With panicked residents fleeing on foot, the city enlisted bulldozers to rid the streets of the deserted cars and clear a path for first responders to access the hills where the fire was raging.

Teslas, BMWs, Porches, and Mercedes were all filmed being dozed out of the way as terrified millionaire locals said that the natural disaster felt like an all-encompassing "tornado of fire".