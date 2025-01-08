Ariana Grande Insists She's 4 Years Clean From Botox — After Crediting Rising Star Award to Injectables

Ariana Grande has insisted she hasn't done anything cosmetically to her face in years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wicked star swore she's been Botox-free for four years after she joked injectables aided in her youthful appearance and helped her win the Rising Star award.

Despite her career dating back to childhood – when she appeared on Broadway at age 13 before becoming a Disney Channel star – Grande, 31, took home the prestigious award, which highlights up-and-coming talent in the entertainment industry.