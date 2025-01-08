Your tip
Ariana Grande Insists She's 4 Years Clean From Botox — After Crediting Rising Star Award to Injectables

Composite photo of Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande insisted she's 'still clean' from Botox.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande has insisted she hasn't done anything cosmetically to her face in years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wicked star swore she's been Botox-free for four years after she joked injectables aided in her youthful appearance and helped her win the Rising Star award.

Despite her career dating back to childhood – when she appeared on Broadway at age 13 before becoming a Disney Channel star – Grande, 31, took home the prestigious award, which highlights up-and-coming talent in the entertainment industry.

ariana grande insists shes still clean from botox
Source: MEGA

Grande won the Rising Star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 3.

The 31-year-old won the award at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Friday, January 3.

During her acceptance speech, Grande said: "I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words 'rising star' again.

"So I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm."

ariana grande insists shes still clean from botox
Source: MEGA

While accepting the award, Grande joked she would like to thank 'Botox and Juvederm' for the honor.

Afterwards, she clarified she's "still clean" from injectables while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

She told the outlet: "I'm still clean! I'm still clean! I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder."

ariana grande insists shes still clean from botox
Source: MEGA

The 'Wicked' star said she 'loves' the 'lines' on her face after ditching injectables four years ago.

Grande, who founded R.E.M. beauty in 2021, went on to promise fans she would be open about her cosmetic procedures if she decides to go back to using injectables in the future.

She continued: "When I start going again, I'll let you know! I mean it."

While she personally decided to ditch Botox years ago, Grande didn't knock injectables, adding: "But I love it, and I support it.

"But I am still four years clean."

ariana grande insists shes still clean from botox
Source: MEGA

Grande has recently faced criticism over her appearance as well as Ozempic rumors.

She went on to point on the "lines" on her face as she expressed her "love" for the signs of aging, saying: "You see the lines? I love them!"

In September 2023, Grande opened up on why she made the decision to stop injectables during a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, in which she detailed her glam routine.

Grande said: "Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, (I've) had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox.

"I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … (it was) too much.

"I just felt like hiding, you know."

A year later in September 2024, Grande addressed plastic surgery rumors during the Wicked press tour.

She was rumored to have undergone a nose and boob job, which she denied.

When pressed further on whether or not she had a face lift, Grande said: "No, not yet. I’m open."

Throughout the press tour, Grande faced criticism online about her appearance and weight.

Some trolls speculated if Grande has taken Ozempic, while others rushed to her defense and shot down rumors while reprimanding those who continued to bring up the subject.

After the Golden Globes, one X user commented on her red carpet look and said: "She looks like she weighs nothing."

Others were far more harsh, claiming she looked like a "skeleton" and "bag of bones."

