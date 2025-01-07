How Two of the 37 Death Row Prisoners Whose Sentences Were Commuted By Joe Biden Are Battling to REJECT Outgoing President’s Clemency

Just before Christmas, Biden announced that he was commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row.

In his statement, the outgoing President said: "In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.

These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my Administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder.

"Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss.

"But guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Vice President, and now President, I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level."