EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Much Jennifer Lopez is Getting Out of a Massive $550Million Fortune As She Settles Divorce with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez will walk away from her marriage with her $400million fortune, insiders have claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Latino superstar, 55, and ex-husband Ben Affleck's divorce allows them to keep their respective earnings and possessions, despite marrying without a prenuptial agreement.
Affleck, 52, will keep his estimated $150m fortune, while the former couple also reached a private agreement regarding their $68m Beverly Hills mansion, which they had purchased together.
The house was put on the market last year, but details of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
Lopez and Affleck, who first became engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2004, eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.
A month later, they held a second ceremony at Affleck's estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20.
However, Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, citing April 26, 2024, as the date of separation.
During their marriage, both stars maintained active careers.
Affleck continued his work with his production company, Artists Equity, which he co-founded in 2022 with Matt Damon.
The company produced films such as Air, The Accountant Part 2, and Unstoppable.
Meanwhile, Lopez worked on projects including Shotgun Wedding, This Is Me… Now, and The Mother.
She also dropped "Affleck" from her last name and reverted to her maiden name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, as part of the settlement.
Despite their split, the couple remains committed to staying in each other's lives, particularly for the sake of their children.
Lopez has 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Sources revealed Lopez and Affleck will continue to communicate when it involves their children and have a mutual respect for one another.
The pair, while no longer romantically involved, are reportedly close to each other's families and maintain a blended dynamic.
Lopez and Affleck first started dating in 2001 and became engaged in 2002 before parting ways in 2004.
They rekindled their relationship in 2021 after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Affleck is determined to kick his smoking habit which has got worse since going through his divorce and is seeing a hypnotherapist.
He quit smoking in 2005, saying he felt "a huge difference" in his health years later.
But by 2016, he was back to lighting up, and it only got worse during his short-lived marriage to Lopez – he was even snapped chain-smoking in his car the day after the Jenny From The Block hitmaker filed for divorce in August.
An insider said: "Ben was so happy 20 years ago when he quit. He swore he'd never go back, but here he is just as addicted as ever and desperate to stop.
"He hates the way it smells and knows it's terrible for his health, not to mention a terrible example for his kids."
The recovering alcoholic has been to rehab three times, most recently in 2018.
A source said: "He's really got only one vice left, the smokes, so no one wants to push him too hard to give that up since he's done. so well staying sober. But it's obviously not a good habit. Any time he feels stressed, he reaches for a cigarette, and he's stressed a lot.
But he's saying he's ready to try hypnosis again and has promised everyone he'll start January 1. He even booked his first session.
"He's telling everyone that he wants to kick off 2025 smoke-free."