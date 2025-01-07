Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Much Jennifer Lopez is Getting Out of a Massive $550Million Fortune As She Settles Divorce with Ben Affleck

Composite picture of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez will walk away from her marriage with her $400million fortune intact, despite marrying without a prenuptial agreement.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez will walk away from her marriage with her $400million fortune, insiders have claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Latino superstar, 55, and ex-husband Ben Affleck's divorce allows them to keep their respective earnings and possessions, despite marrying without a prenuptial agreement.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Affleck's personal fortune of $150million will not be dented by divorce as he continues to have a positive relationship with now ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck, 52, will keep his estimated $150m fortune, while the former couple also reached a private agreement regarding their $68m Beverly Hills mansion, which they had purchased together.

The house was put on the market last year, but details of the arrangement remain undisclosed.

Lopez and Affleck, who first became engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2004, eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

A month later, they held a second ceremony at Affleck's estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lopez has also reached an agreement with Afflect regarding their $68million Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased together.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, citing April 26, 2024, as the date of separation.

During their marriage, both stars maintained active careers.

Affleck continued his work with his production company, Artists Equity, which he co-founded in 2022 with Matt Damon.

The company produced films such as Air, The Accountant Part 2, and Unstoppable.

Meanwhile, Lopez worked on projects including Shotgun Wedding, This Is Me… Now, and The Mother.

Article continues below advertisement

She also dropped "Affleck" from her last name and reverted to her maiden name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, as part of the settlement.

Despite their split, the couple remains committed to staying in each other's lives, particularly for the sake of their children.

Lopez has 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Affleck remain committed to staying in each other's lives, particularly for the sake of their children.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources revealed Lopez and Affleck will continue to communicate when it involves their children and have a mutual respect for one another.

The pair, while no longer romantically involved, are reportedly close to each other's families and maintain a blended dynamic.

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in 2001 and became engaged in 2002 before parting ways in 2004.

They rekindled their relationship in 2021 after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Affleck is determined to quit smoking after increasing habit during split and is seeking help from a hynotherapist.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jennifer lopez desperate battle with new year blues

﻿EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's 'Desperate' Battle With New Year Blues Revealed — 'She Doesn't Know How Much More Heartache She Can Endure'

Composite photo of Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza Starred In Heartbreaking Movie About Lover Tragically Dying Months Before Suicide of 47-Year-Old Husband Jeff Baena

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Affleck is determined to kick his smoking habit which has got worse since going through his divorce and is seeing a hypnotherapist.

He quit smoking in 2005, saying he felt "a huge difference" in his health years later.

But by 2016, he was back to lighting up, and it only got worse during his short-lived marriage to Lopez – he was even snapped chain-smoking in his car the day after the Jenny From The Block hitmaker filed for divorce in August.

An insider said: "Ben was so happy 20 years ago when he quit. He swore he'd never go back, but here he is just as addicted as ever and desperate to stop.

"He hates the way it smells and knows it's terrible for his health, not to mention a terrible example for his kids."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Affleck has looked strained in the wake of his divorce from Lopez despite the fact he won't be losing any of his fortune.

The recovering alcoholic has been to rehab three times, most recently in 2018.

A source said: "He's really got only one vice left, the smokes, so no one wants to push him too hard to give that up since he's done. so well staying sober. But it's obviously not a good habit. Any time he feels stressed, he reaches for a cigarette, and he's stressed a lot.

But he's saying he's ready to try hypnosis again and has promised everyone he'll start January 1. He even booked his first session.

"He's telling everyone that he wants to kick off 2025 smoke-free."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.