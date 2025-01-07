EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Much Jennifer Lopez is Getting Out of a Massive $550Million Fortune As She Settles Divorce with Ben Affleck

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Affleck is determined to kick his smoking habit which has got worse since going through his divorce and is seeing a hypnotherapist.

He quit smoking in 2005, saying he felt "a huge difference" in his health years later.

But by 2016, he was back to lighting up, and it only got worse during his short-lived marriage to Lopez – he was even snapped chain-smoking in his car the day after the Jenny From The Block hitmaker filed for divorce in August.

An insider said: "Ben was so happy 20 years ago when he quit. He swore he'd never go back, but here he is just as addicted as ever and desperate to stop.

"He hates the way it smells and knows it's terrible for his health, not to mention a terrible example for his kids."