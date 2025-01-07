Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez
﻿EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez’s 'Desperate' Battle With New Year Blues Revealed — 'She Doesn’t Know How Much More Heartache She Can Endure'

Source: MEGA

Jan. 7 2025, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tormented Jennifer Lopez has confessed to pals that she "doesn't know how much more heartbreak" she can take after enduring a year of personal and professional disasters.

But she is determined to hit the ground running in 2025 to make sure the next 12 months don't take such a heavy toll on her mental health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lopez's fortunes have taken a dramatic turn for the worse in just a year.

Twelve months ago, the singer was still living her fairytale life with her fourth husband Ben Affleck.

The pair had defied all the odds when they got back together in 2021 after 17 years apart and married the following year.

Source: MEGA

After a tough year, J-Lo is determined to rebuild in 2025, especially after her split from husband Ben Affleck.

As they walked arm in arm on a New Year’s getaway to the Caribbean island of St Bart’s and rang in 2024 together, it truly seemed like Lopez had found her happy ending.

Now they have split for good and are divorcing.

Her year from hell only got more hellish as her ambitious work ventures also crashed and burned.

Her highly-anticipated album This Is Me…Now, released last February proved to be a flop, peaking at number 38 on the US Billboard before dropping off the charts completely. Her accompanying visual album and its making-of documentary were also trashed by critics.

The superstar poured $20m of her own money into the so-called 'vanity project' and behind the scenes, her willingness to expose her and Affleck's intimate moments for the small screen ultimately added to their marriage breakdown.

Now Lopez is hopeful for a fresh start in 2025 after hitting rock bottom.

After announcing her US summer tour to muted interest, it seemed the superstar could not do right. Amid reports of poor ticket sales, she finally announced in May that she was canceling the whole thing.

Months of rumors followed that her marriage was in jeopardy and that was confirmed in August when she filed for divorce.

"Jen went into the year feeling on top of the world. Now Jen is praying that 2025 will be a better year because she doesn’t know how much more heartbreak she can take," said an insider close to the 55-year-old, who shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 56.

"She and Ben were totally in love or thought they were when they rang in the new year in St Barts.

Source: MEGA

Lopez is ready to face the new year with a renewed sense of strength and determination, say pals.

"They talked about the incredible year they were going to have and made all kinds of plans. She was excited about her big album, documentary and tour. Never in a million years would she have predicted that it was all going to turn into such a massive disappointment. But then, a few months in, it all started to fall apart."

Never one to let her mask slip in public, Lopez continually put on a brave face. In July, she hosted a Bridgerton ball for her 55th birthday, but with Ben, 52, nowhere to be seen.

"The whole time, Jen hung on to this hope that Ben would change his mind if she just tried harder," said our insider.

"Of course, that didn’t happen, and she’s now had to adjust to the reality that her dream marriage really is over, and that somehow she’s 55 and single again. She’s tried to soldier on when in reality, she’s just wanted to lie in bed and cry."

Lopez has faced scrutiny over her former relationship with Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, who she dated between 1999 and 2001.
Source: MEGA
Adding to Lopez's stresses has been the scrutiny surrounding her former relationship with Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, 55, who she dated between 1999 and 2001.

The disgraced rapper is currently in prison awaiting trial, with shocking allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering and abuse stacked against him.

There's no suggestion that she was ever privy to any of the historic criminal activity alleged against Coombs, but having her name associated with these claimed nefarious dealings has been yet another cause for concern over the past 12 months.

