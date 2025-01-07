﻿EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez’s 'Desperate' Battle With New Year Blues Revealed — 'She Doesn’t Know How Much More Heartache She Can Endure'

Tormented Jennifer Lopez has confessed to pals that she "doesn't know how much more heartbreak" she can take after enduring a year of personal and professional disasters.

But she is determined to hit the ground running in 2025 to make sure the next 12 months don't take such a heavy toll on her mental health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lopez's fortunes have taken a dramatic turn for the worse in just a year.

Twelve months ago, the singer was still living her fairytale life with her fourth husband Ben Affleck.

The pair had defied all the odds when they got back together in 2021 after 17 years apart and married the following year.