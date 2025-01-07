Aubrey Plaza Starred In Heartbreaking Movie About The Love Of Her Life Dying Months Before Suicide of 47-Year-Old Husband Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza starred in a heartbreaking film about the love of her life dying, months before the suicide of her husband Jeff Baena. RadarOnline.com can reveal the White Lotus star, 40, appeared in the coming-of-age comedy My Old Ass, which sees 18-year-old Elliott, played by Maisy Stella, meet her 39-year-old self, played by Plaza.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Plaza and Baena got married in 2021 after a decade together and attended high-profile events including the Oscars' Vanity Fair party in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

A scene from the movie has been widely shared on TikTok in the wake of her husband's passing, which sees Plaza's character mourn the loss of her lover "Chad", sparking users to comment on the similarity to her off-screen life. Writing under the video, users said: "Ugh this makes it even more sad. First thing I thought of when I hard the news, crazy how life imitates art." Another added: "No it’s horrifyingly gut wrenching. I watched this movie the night before the news — immediately thought about this scene."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon MGM Studios Fans on TikTok commented on how 'life imitated art' after Plaza filmed movie about losing 'the love of her life' months before Baena's death.

Article continues below advertisement

The viral clip comes after Plaza broke her silence following her husband's shock passing. A rep for the actress said: "This is an unimaginable tragedy. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time." Baena's body was found by an assistant at the property, which the couple bought together in 2022, at 10.25am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The White Lotus star broke her social media silence following her husband's suicide, describing his death as an 'unimaginable tragedy'.

Article continues below advertisement

In tapes heard by RadarOnline.com, the LA County Fire Department's radio call stated it dispatched a unit "to a hanging" at the address in Los Feliz. Los Angeles Police Department said: "We responded to a death Investigation and the case is being handled by the Coroner's Office." The LA County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the screenwriter died by hanging. Plaza's statement came after she ditched her debut hosting role in the Golden Globes ceremony. She was scheduled to help host the annual event but didn't appear due to the sudden death of her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

The acting world has spent the past few days mourning Baena who had impressed Hollywood with several well-liked films. Award-winning director Brady Corbet made a touching statement in support of Baena's loved ones at the ceremony. He was on stage receiving his award for Best Director for the film Brutalist when he said: "Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family — good night." The cameras then panned to Brutalist leading man Adrien Brody who was holding back tears.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple kept both the engagement and marriage a secret before Plaza described Baena as her 'darling husband' in a touching Instagram post in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Baena and Plaza — who starred in Parks and Recreation — wed after a decade together. They kept both the engagement and marriage a secret before Plaza described Baena as her "darling husband" in a touching Instagram post in 2021. Plaza told how "proud" she was of him in the post — their final together. After Baena's tragic death, his family have been left "devastated" by the sudden news and have asked for privacy. Baena's devastated brother Brad told of his heartache after hearing the news. Commenting on an Instagram post by Baena's pal Adam Pally, Brad wrote: "I am broken." Baena leaves behind his wife, mum Barbra Stern, stepfather Roger Stern and stepmother Michele Baena.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Plaza starred in Baena's zombie movie Life After Beth alongside comedy actor John C Reilly.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

He also has one brother in Brad and two step-siblings in Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman. Baena was born and raised in Miami before he moved to New York to attend film school at university. He then started his journey as a filmmaker in Los Angeles where he became a writer. In 2004 he co-wrote the hit film I Heart Huckabees and worked with Hollywood elites Jason Schwartzman, Jude Law and Naomi Watts. A decade later, he found his big solo break with the zombie flick Life After Beth which starred his eventual wife Plaza as well as comedy star John C. Reilly.