Aubrey Plaza Starred In Heartbreaking Movie About The Love Of Her Life Dying Months Before Suicide of 47-Year-Old Husband Jeff Baena
Aubrey Plaza starred in a heartbreaking film about the love of her life dying, months before the suicide of her husband Jeff Baena.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the White Lotus star, 40, appeared in the coming-of-age comedy My Old Ass, which sees 18-year-old Elliott, played by Maisy Stella, meet her 39-year-old self, played by Plaza.
A scene from the movie has been widely shared on TikTok in the wake of her husband's passing, which sees Plaza's character mourn the loss of her lover "Chad", sparking users to comment on the similarity to her off-screen life.
Writing under the video, users said: "Ugh this makes it even more sad. First thing I thought of when I hard the news, crazy how life imitates art."
Another added: "No it’s horrifyingly gut wrenching. I watched this movie the night before the news — immediately thought about this scene."
The viral clip comes after Plaza broke her silence following her husband's shock passing.
A rep for the actress said: "This is an unimaginable tragedy.
"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."
Baena's body was found by an assistant at the property, which the couple bought together in 2022, at 10.25am.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In tapes heard by RadarOnline.com, the LA County Fire Department's radio call stated it dispatched a unit "to a hanging" at the address in Los Feliz.
Los Angeles Police Department said: "We responded to a death Investigation and the case is being handled by the Coroner's Office."
The LA County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the screenwriter died by hanging.
Plaza's statement came after she ditched her debut hosting role in the Golden Globes ceremony.
She was scheduled to help host the annual event but didn't appear due to the sudden death of her husband.
The acting world has spent the past few days mourning Baena who had impressed Hollywood with several well-liked films.
Award-winning director Brady Corbet made a touching statement in support of Baena's loved ones at the ceremony.
He was on stage receiving his award for Best Director for the film Brutalist when he said: "Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family — good night."
The cameras then panned to Brutalist leading man Adrien Brody who was holding back tears.
Baena and Plaza — who starred in Parks and Recreation — wed after a decade together.
They kept both the engagement and marriage a secret before Plaza described Baena as her "darling husband" in a touching Instagram post in 2021.
Plaza told how "proud" she was of him in the post — their final together.
After Baena's tragic death, his family have been left "devastated" by the sudden news and have asked for privacy.
Baena's devastated brother Brad told of his heartache after hearing the news.
Commenting on an Instagram post by Baena's pal Adam Pally, Brad wrote: "I am broken."
Baena leaves behind his wife, mum Barbra Stern, stepfather Roger Stern and stepmother Michele Baena.
He also has one brother in Brad and two step-siblings in Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.
Baena was born and raised in Miami before he moved to New York to attend film school at university.
He then started his journey as a filmmaker in Los Angeles where he became a writer.
In 2004 he co-wrote the hit film I Heart Huckabees and worked with Hollywood elites Jason Schwartzman, Jude Law and Naomi Watts.
A decade later, he found his big solo break with the zombie flick Life After Beth which starred his eventual wife Plaza as well as comedy star John C. Reilly.
The film premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize before its A24 release.
Plaza publicly praised her then-boyfriend for helping her cut through the film and TV industry.
She said: "I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level.
"So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on."