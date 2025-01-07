EXCLUSIVE: 'Traumatized' Angelina Jolie 'Set to Flee LA for Europe and Cambodia' Once Bitter Vineyard Battle With Brad Pitt is Eventually Finalized

Angelina Jolie is lining up a new life in the French capital Paris when she finally finishes her last legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood A-lister will leave the "toxicity" of Los Angeles for Europe and has plans for a bolthole in Cambodia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The warring couple are now divorced after eight years of acrimony but the Tinseltown heavyweights will slug it out again in court in April over their French winery.

And once that last bitter fight is over, Jolie, 49, will quit the States.