EXCLUSIVE: 'Traumatized' Angelina Jolie 'Set to Flee LA for Europe and Cambodia' Once Bitter Vineyard Battle With Brad Pitt is Eventually Finalized
Angelina Jolie is lining up a new life in the French capital Paris when she finally finishes her last legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
The Hollywood A-lister will leave the "toxicity" of Los Angeles for Europe and has plans for a bolthole in Cambodia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The warring couple are now divorced after eight years of acrimony but the Tinseltown heavyweights will slug it out again in court in April over their French winery.
And once that last bitter fight is over, Jolie, 49, will quit the States.
And a source told us: "Angelina hates the fact it’s gone on this long and can’t wait to put it all behind her. Not least so she can move overseas and get away from LA, a city she has very little time for these days, as she’s openly admitted. She wants to wash the toxicity of the place out of her hair. The whole divorce experience has left her traumatized.
"She will set up home in Europe and Cambodia and divide her time between the two locations."
She has several new projects in the works and will continue filming her next movie, Stitches, a drama set during Paris Fashion Week, meaning more time in the French capital.
"Angelina has a lot of friends in the city, including Salma Hayek," the source added.
"Paris is high on the list of places to relocate once her legal problems are over. She longs to start afresh. The stress and heartache have gone on for what seems like a lifetime."
Cambodia has played an important role in the celebrity’s life.
She first went there in 2000 to play the main character in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
The movie was a global success and is considered the first international film that brought Angkor Wat temple to a Western audience on big screens. She then adopted a young Cambodian, named Maddox, in 2002.
"It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother. It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere," she said.
"When I first came to Cambodia, it changed me. It changed my perspective. I realized there was so much about history that I had not been taught in school, and so much about life that I needed to understand, and I was very humbled by it."
Jolie banked $55million from the sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, igniting her ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Pitt, 61, who claims she had agreed to sell him her share of the business.
The divorce settlement is separate from the ongoing tussle over the former spouses’ vineyard and whether Jolie had the legal right to sell her shares in the place.
Confirming news of the settlement, Jolie’s lawyer James Simon said: "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
Pitt's team has not yet publicly commented.