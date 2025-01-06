Your tip
Aubrey Plaza's Tragic Husband's Final Movie: How Jeff Baena Wrote Film Inspired by Family's Mental Health Fights Before His Suicide Aged 47

Split photo of Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena's last film was inspired by his family's mental health struggles.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Aubrey Plaza's late husband Jeff Baena was heavily impacted by his family's mental health struggles years before the writer took his own life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a shocking link between Baena's inner battle and his work, noting how roughly five years before his shocking suicide on Friday, he and co-writer Alison Brie said they drew inspiration from family members who battled mental illness when creating Horse Girl – his final film.

aubrey plaza husband jeff baena dead suicide found assistant home
Source: MEGA

Baena said his family's struggles were a 'major influence' on him while creating 'Horse Girl'.

Prior to the film's 2020 release, he told a fan: "Alison and I both have had family members who have had mental illness, and it was a major influence on working on this."

Baena, who also directed Horse Girl, revealed his first stepmother had "manic depression and was in and out of facilities in Miami due to the baker act (5150 in California)".

aubrey plaza husband jeff baena dead suicide found assistant home
Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena, Plaza's partner of nearly 14 years, died by suicide by hanging at the age of 47.

A fan then asked the two writers if the film was intended as a "statement" on how current systems are "failing" those struggling with mental health issues.

He responded: "While I would not consider Horse Girl to be an activist film, the themes of how we as a society and individuals treat persons with mental illness was a major focus and impetus for making this."

Baena also spoke about how individuals who "still need treatment" are often "released" from mental health facilities.

He elaborated: "The 72-hour mandatory hold only applies to patients who are a danger to themselves, so they must be released after that appraisal period."

Brie also said she "tapped into very real emotions" while writing the thriller, noting her grandma's struggles with schizophrenia.

The Mad Men actress explained: "It's based on my family’s history with mental illness, specifically my grandmother’s schizophrenia, and my fear of that existing in my DNA."

On Friday, Baena was found dead at his Los Angeles home at age 47. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Following news of Baena's passing over the weekend, Brie shared photos of her and Baena on her Instagram Stories with a broken heart emoji.

She also reshared a post from Adam Pally, calling Baena a "talented director with impeccable taste and vision, a connector of people, a fosterer of possibility, the guy who knows where the best restaurant was no matter where you were".

aubrey plaza house
Source: MEGA

Baena was pronounced dead after he was found in his Los Angeles home on January 3.

While Plaza, 40, has not yet spoken publicly about her husband’s death, her rep released a statement asking for "privacy at this difficult time".

The White Lotus star also opted out of this year's Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, despite having been slated as a presenter.

Other A-listers still shared their condolences for the actress' loss, including The Brutalist director Brady Corbet – who shared a tribute in his acceptance speech for Best Director.

At the end of his speech, Corbet said: "Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family. Good night."

The cameras then panned on an emotional Adrien Brody, The Brutalist's leading man, who was seen holding back tears in the audience.

Plaza and Baena, who kept their relationship private, had been together for more than ten years. In 2022, Plaza revealed her romance with the writer began during a game of Balderdash in 2011.

aubrey plaza stroke
Source: MEGA

Plaza has yet to publicly respond on her husband's death and was absent from this year's Golden Globes.

Merging their personal and professional lives, the two collaborated on the 2014 horror film Life After Beth and the 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours – which Plaza said "helped strengthen their bond".

The actress subtly revealed their marriage in a post promoting their film Spin Me Round in May 2021, when she referred to Baena as her husband.

They tied the knot earlier that year in an intimate ceremony.

