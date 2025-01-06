Devastated Aubrey Plaza Supported By Hollywood Royalty — With Emotional Adrien Brody Reacting to Golden Globes Tribute After Suicide of Her Husband

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Adrien Brody was emotional following 'The Brutalist' director Brady Corbet's tribute to Plaza and her late husband.

Plaza, 40, was announced as a presenter in a Friday news release – the same day Los Angeles County officials confirmed her husband, 47-year-old Baena, was found dead at his Los Angeles home. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Source: MEGA Jeff Baena, Plaza's partner of nearly 14 years, died by suicide at his Los Angeles home on January 3.

Understandably missing from the January 5 awards, other A-listers made sure to share a few words for the grieving White Lotus star. The Brutalist director Brady Corbet, 36, paid tribute to her and Baena after winning Best Director, a moment that deeply moved winning actor Adrien Brody.

At the end of his speech, Corbet said: "Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family. Good night." The cameras then panned on an emotional Brody, The Brutalist's leading man, who was seen holding back tears in the audience. Corbet's mention of Baena came after he honored other important figures in his life, including producer Kevin Turen, who passed away at 44 in November 2023.

Source: MEGA Baena met Plaza in 2011 and the two tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in 2021.

Plaza and Baena, who kept their relationship private, had been together for more than ten years. The actress revealed in a 2022 GQ interview her romance with the writer began during a game of Balderdash in 2011. Merging their personal and professional lives, they also collaborated on the 2014 horror film Life After Beth and the 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours – which Plaza said "helped strengthen their bond".

The actress subtly revealed their marriage in a post promoting their film Spin Me Round in May 2021, when she referred to Baena as her husband. They tied the knot earlier that year in an intimate and "witchy" ceremony.

Following news of Baena's passing, several A-listers took to social media to share their condolences. Actress Alison Brie shared several photos of the director on her Instagram Stories, as well as a heartfelt repost from fellow star Adam Pally. Pally wrote of Baena: "He was a collaborator, a mentor, the scrappiest basketball player with the ugliest jump shot you ever saw. He was a talented director with impeccable taste and vision, he was a connector of people, a fosterer of possibility, the guy who knows where the best restaurant was no matter where you were.

Source: MEGA Fellow A-listers have shown an outpour of support for Plaza on social media following news of Baena's passing.

"An overly gracious host with an almost disturbing open door policy, a film encyclopedia, and most importantly to me a friend." He added: "My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in or in his orbit. Thanks for believing in me Jeff, may your memory be a blessing."