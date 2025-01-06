EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Revealed Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Skipped Golden Globes — And It’s Not What You Think
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' no-show on the Golden Globes red carpet has set tongues wagging across Hollywood over her on-going feud with Justin Baldoni.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the power couple stayed home for the sake of their four kids.
Neither Reynolds nor Lively received individual Golden Globe nominations for their film roles this year so decided to stay at home with their brood.
An insider told us: "Why would they leave kids and their comfy couch for a long-winded awards ceremony they knew they'd come away from empty-handed?
"The gossips are saying it was to do with the war with Baldoni but that's baloney. The reason was just a simple work/life balance. End of. Period."
Last year Lively, 37, opened up about how she and Reynolds, 48, balance their high-profile careers with their family life.
Lively said: "When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time so that we could always prioritize our personal lives."
She continued: "That takes working really hard when we’re not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."
Since marrying in 2012, the couple have welcomed three adorable daughters: James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5.
In February 2023, Lively shared that she and Reynolds had quietly welcomed their fourth baby, son Olin.
Lively’s ongoing legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment and retaliation, has caused a sensation.
We revealed last week how the lead actor and director of the film plans to file a lawsuit against the actress "soon".
In an interview with NBC, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, revealed the actor's plans after Lively's bombshell accusations.
Freedman said: "We plan to release every single text message between the two of them. We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."
Freedman also claimed Lively filed the lawsuit as an attempt to "fix her negative reputation" and called her allegations "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt".
Baldoni has claimed that Reynolds accused him of "fat-shaming" his wife during a heated meeting at their penthouse in New York City.
Baldoni, 40, claimed that Reynolds "berated" him during a heated meeting at the couple’s Tribeca penthouse.
The director allegedly asked how much Lively weighed before he was supposed to lift her in a scene for the movie.
Baldoni claimed he had issues with his back and wanted "to ensure he could safely perform the lift without injury."
In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for "sexual harassment" that allegedly occurred while they were filming.
According to Lively's lawsuit, the actress, Reynolds, Baldoni, and executives for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios all attended a meeting before filming resumed.
During the meeting, all agreed to Lively's 30 on-set demands that were discussed – including "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,', and no more inquiries about Blake's weight."