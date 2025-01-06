Wild Celebrity Predictions for 2025 – Will And Jada Smith Split, Bianca Censori Serves Kanye Divorce Papers, Taylor Swift Gets Pregnant and More
RadarOnline.com has always been ahead of the news -and our annual celebrity predictions often break news before it happens.
Last year, our celestial experts predicted Joe Jonas' career and personal woes, Britney Spears' continued struggles, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop problems, and more. Here's what they see in store for the year ahead.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will finally call it quits when shocking new details of their separate lives emerge, making it impossible for them to credibly call themselves a couple.
Jennifer Aniston will announce she's going to pen a scathing tell-all memoir, ripping the lid off her past relationships and revealing bitter rivalries with people she once thought were "friends."
Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, will blindside him with divorce papers, leading to a bitter battle over his estimated $400 million fortune.
Taylor Swift will announce she is pregnant, but the revelation will expose cracks in her relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Justin Bieber will suffer a psychological breakdown when details of his relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs are revealed during the rap mogul's sex abuse trial.
Dolly Parton will have a medical emergency, terrifying her handlers, who'll try to convince her to cut back on work and focus on her health.
Stunned by Kamala Harris' presidential loss, an angry George Clooney will seek the nomination for a statewide office in California, but the lack of support will shock him.
Johnny Depp will see a career resurgence that he'll derail after an over-the-top night out with his buddies lands him in the hospital.
Disturbing new details of the miserable marriage of King Charles and the late Princess Diana will fuel a public backlash against the monarch – sending him spiraling into a new health crisis.
Jennifer Lopez will hook up with a much younger hunk who is an emerging star in the music business, but they'll split before the year is out.
Any hopes for a comeback for talk show alum Wendy Williams will be dashed when she suffers another serious health episode that brings her to the brink of death.
Tom Selleck will return to TV in a new series that will not be a spinoff of Blue Bloods.
Former President Joe Biden will suffer a life-threatening medical crisis, which he tries to conceal from the public but is forced to reveal when he's admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center.
Mike Tyson will return to the ring and decimate a former and highly respected professional boxer, leading to more rumors that he threw his recent fight against Jake Paul.
Vladimir Putin will be assassinated in a coup staged by a high-ranking Russian official convinced the despot will lead the country into a nuclear war.
Willie Nelson will suffer a grave health setback, forcing him to retire from the road and leaving friends and fans to fear for his life.
Angelina Jolie will bask in the afterglow of an Oscar win and embark on a romantic relationship with another major star who was once close with her ex, Brad Pitt.
Diddy's trial will end in a mistrial after the jury is deadlocked despite a mountain of evidence against him. He will be the victim of a prison assault while waiting for a retrial to be scheduled.
Kim Kardashian will be locked in a bitter split with Kris Jenner, causing her to turn her back on the family's reality empire to focus 100 percent on her efforts to become a political activist.
The battles among the ladies of The View will become so vicious that producers will be forced to make sweeping changes and remove two of the longtime hosts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will separate as the king's cancer battle takes a turn for the worse and she refuses to return to England, setting them on a path to divorce.
Alec Baldwin will continue to struggle to rebuild his career even though the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins was dismissed. His difficulties will lead to marital woes and a trial separation.
Cher will finally break things off with rapper Alexander Edwards after rumors of infidelity. She'll then say she's swearing off men forever.
A former Beatle will find himself in a terrifying health crisis, bringing him close to death-but will survive.
Liza Minnelli will withdraw even further from the spotlight, leaving friends and fans fearing for her physical and psychological health.
Britney Spears will suffer another meltdown, leading estranged family members and Sam Asghari to gather at her home for an intervention that leads to a stint in rehab.
Kris Jenner will dump boytoy Corey Gamble to date a TV executive in a calculated effort to seek a new deal to save the dying Kardashian brand.
Prince William will buckle under the pressure of the estrangement from his brother and the illnesses of his wife and his father, leading him to take a break from public life.
Anchor Norah O'Donnell will court new opportunities at other networks but find no interest and recede further into the background at CBS.
Vice President J.D. Vance will be caught in an embarrassing lie about his past, forcing him to make a public apology.
But his honesty leads to a spike in his approval ratings and more public support.
Kamala Harris will announce a run for office in California – but suffer a crushing defeat.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will announce they've adopted a baby boy from a foreign country.
Caitlyn Jenner will reveal she is dating a male celebrity and is hoping it will lead to marriage.
Dwayne Johnson will take a break from acting and immerse himself in his role as a top exec in the UFL, leading to a bid to buy an NFL team.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s blind ambition and rampant indiscretions will prove to be a bridge too far for wife, Cheryl Hines, who will announce plans to divorce him.
Ghislaine Maxwell will suffer a serious assault in prison, leading her to ask lawmen to consider an early release if she reveals names and details of dead partner Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking business.