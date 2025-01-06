Wild Celebrity Predictions for 2025 – Will And Jada Smith Split, Bianca Censori Serves Kanye Divorce Papers, Taylor Swift Gets Pregnant and More

RadarOnline.com has always been ahead of the news -and our annual celebrity predictions often break news before it happens.

Last year, our celestial experts predicted Joe Jonas' career and personal woes, Britney Spears' continued struggles, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop problems, and more. Here's what they see in store for the year ahead.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will finally call it quits when shocking new details of their separate lives emerge, making it impossible for them to credibly call themselves a couple.

Jennifer Aniston will announce she's going to pen a scathing tell-all memoir, ripping the lid off her past relationships and revealing bitter rivalries with people she once thought were "friends."

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, will blindside him with divorce papers, leading to a bitter battle over his estimated $400 million fortune.