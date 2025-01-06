Your tip
Dave Grohl 'Doing All He Can' to Save Crumbling Marriage After Foo Fighters Rocker Cheats on Wife and Has Baby With Mistress – As His Kids Pick Mom's Side

dave grohl doing all he can to save crumbling marriage
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl works to save his marriage after cheating, having a baby with his mistress, and kids taking sides.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is so desperate to save his troubled marriage to Jordyn Blum he's canceled band gigs to focus on getting back in tune with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this year, word broke that the 55-year-old rocker had not only cheated on Blum, mom of their three daughters, but also fathered a child out of wedlock.

dave grohl doing all he can to save crumbling marriage
Source: MEGA

Grohl cancelled gigs to save his marriage after a cheating scandal rocked his family.

An insider said: "Dave is sorry for all the pain he caused Jordyn and their girls, and he wouldn't blame them if they refused to have anything to do with him. Of course, he doesn't want that, so he's doing everything he can to win back their trust."

But the source added it's an uphill battle as the daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, "have taken their mom's side, and he's feeling like an intruder in his own home".

dave grohl doing all he can to save crumbling marriage
Source: MEGA

Grohl battles to rebuild trust with wife and daughters after affair.

Grohl is also said to still be mourning the 2022 deaths of his mom, Virginia, and drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Best of You singer was spotted looking down in the dumps as he ran errands in L.A. on December 11.

The sighting comes on the heels of the band's announcement that they were pulling out of the Hellfest music festival in France this summer.

dave grohl doing all he can to save crumbling marriage
Source: MEGA

The rocker struggles to mend his shattered image and marriage after public betrayal.

The group previously canceled a gig at the Soundside Music Festival in September just as revelations of Grohl's cheating broke.

The insider noted: "Dave's good-guy image has been shattered. It's going to take a long time to repair that AND his marriage, which is priority No. 1."

