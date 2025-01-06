Your tip
'Lonely' Bob Dylan, 83, Desperate to Find Love Again as Aging Singer Struggling to Find 'the One' Amid Health Issue

bob dylan desperate to find love again
Source: MEGA

'Lonely' 83-year-old Bob Dylan is desperate to find love again as the aging singer faces health struggles.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Music legend Bob Dylan is tangled up in blue and resigned to the notion he may never find love again, especially as the 83-year-old hitmaker realizes he's got only a limited time left because of ongoing health woes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Long gone are the days chronicled in A Complete Unknown, the new movie starring Timothée Chalamet as a young Dylan who had no problem finding ladies to lay.

bob dylan desperate to find love again
Source: MEGA

At 83, Dylan is lonely and struggling to find love in his final years.

An insider said: "He wants someone to take care of him and share the rest of his life with, but he's having trouble finding 'the one’".

The twice-divorced hitmaker is "incredibly lonely and sour over everything", which turns off "nice women", added the insider.

bob dylan desperate to find love again
Source: MEGA

Chalamet is young Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' who lived carefree, unlike the hitmaker's life today.

The insider continued: "But of course, there's no shortage of groupies who would be willing to be his Mrs. No. 3, or even his girlfriend, for a price, and that's what scares him."

Sources said the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has largely withdrawn from romantic relationships and public life in favor of personal solitude. Insiders added he's more focused on his craft than seeking out another romantic partner to share the final chapter of his life.

bob dylan desperate to find love again
Source: MEGA

At 83, Dylan relies on friends and neighbors in Malibu to help him through his lonely days.

The source said: "When he's at home in Malibu, friends and neighbors drop in and look after him. This isn't the life he thought he'd have at 83-but he'll always have his love of the road."

