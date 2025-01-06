'Lonely' Bob Dylan, 83, Desperate to Find Love Again as Aging Singer Struggling to Find 'the One' Amid Health Issue
Music legend Bob Dylan is tangled up in blue and resigned to the notion he may never find love again, especially as the 83-year-old hitmaker realizes he's got only a limited time left because of ongoing health woes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Long gone are the days chronicled in A Complete Unknown, the new movie starring Timothée Chalamet as a young Dylan who had no problem finding ladies to lay.
An insider said: "He wants someone to take care of him and share the rest of his life with, but he's having trouble finding 'the one’".
The twice-divorced hitmaker is "incredibly lonely and sour over everything", which turns off "nice women", added the insider.
The insider continued: "But of course, there's no shortage of groupies who would be willing to be his Mrs. No. 3, or even his girlfriend, for a price, and that's what scares him."
Sources said the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has largely withdrawn from romantic relationships and public life in favor of personal solitude. Insiders added he's more focused on his craft than seeking out another romantic partner to share the final chapter of his life.
Zendaya Sparks Tom Holland Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring on 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet — Just Weeks After The Actor Revealed Their Intimate Holiday Plans
The source said: "When he's at home in Malibu, friends and neighbors drop in and look after him. This isn't the life he thought he'd have at 83-but he'll always have his love of the road."