'Divorced Duchess' Meghan Markle Hits Red Carpet Alone AGAIN at Glamorous Beverly Hills Tyler Perry Bash — Hours after Prince Harry Uses Solo NY Talk to Try and Dismiss Break-Up Rumors
Meghan Markle has been spotted all alone again just hours after her husband, Prince Harry, attempted to shut down any rumors of a divorce.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 43-year-old attended the The Paley Honors gala in Beverly Hills, California to support her friend Tyler Perry.
Markle wore a strapless black gown and a diamond necklace at the event, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, as all eyes were on her.
Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, Harry was at the 2024 New York Times DealBook Summit where he gave rare comments on his marriage following numerous rumors the couple is headed toward a split.
"Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times," the 40-year-old said, laughing it off.
He added: "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"
Addressing why he and and his wife aren't often seen together anymore, Harry joked: "Because you invited me, you should have known."
Harry also said his goal now is "being the best husband and the best dad that I can be", and hinted he doesn't wanna leave America anytime soon.
"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said.
The royal couple shares son Prince Archie, five, and daughter Princess Lilibet, three.
Despite Harry's comments, royal fans have pointed out the numerous times the pair have gone their own way in the last couple of months.
On November 15, Markle attended a launch party for her friend Kadi Lee's haircare range, Highbrow Hippie — alone. During the event, Markle was spotted on the dance floor while a gospel performed.
A source at the time said: "[Meghan] was very open and friendly with everyone. Meghan was incredibly warm and touchy-feely with everyone. She seemed to be having the best time at the party."
As for Harry, he instead was in Canada promoting 2025's Invictus Games, and the Duchess didn't seem like she missed a beat without her man.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Officially' On the Rocks – With Duke Fleeing U.S. on Solo Trips and Duchess 'In Hiding'
- Showmance Sussex! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Brand Blueprint' Revealed After Their 'Secret Split'
- Harry and Meghan Divorce Rumors Reach Fever Pitch as Insiders Admit Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'Leading Very Separate Lives — and Will Continue To Do So'
An insider revealed: "She didn't mention him. It was a bit 'Harry, who?" The night was all about her."
Amid the various solo appearances, royal expert Phil Dampier said it should raise some red flags when it comes to their marriage.
Dampier claimed: "I doubt Meghan and Harry's marriage will last much longer. They seem to be going their separate ways and spending so much time apart."
The famous duo were last photographed together on August 18 during their trip to Colombia.
Another source previously said: "That's nearly three months without hangdog Harry following Meghan around like a lost puppy. For a couple who've been joined at the hip since they wed in 2018, this is shocking. All the indications are they're going their own ways."
They added: "It seems that Harry has suddenly stepped out of Meghan's shadow and is reestablishing himself as the fun-loving royal of old."
"For a woman obsessed with fame to be seen only once in months is a clear indication that something is seriously wrong!" the insider professed.
