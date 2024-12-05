'Divorced Duchess' Meghan Markle Hits Red Carpet Alone AGAIN at Glamorous Beverly Hills Tyler Perry Bash — Hours after Prince Harry Uses Solo NY Talk to Try and Dismiss Break-Up Rumors

Harry also said his goal now is "being the best husband and the best dad that I can be", and hinted he doesn't wanna leave America anytime soon.

"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said.

The royal couple shares son Prince Archie, five, and daughter Princess Lilibet, three.

Despite Harry's comments, royal fans have pointed out the numerous times the pair have gone their own way in the last couple of months.