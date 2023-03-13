Where Is Shaquille O'Neal? NBA Hall Of Famer Accused Of Going MIA To Avoid Being Served FTX Lawsuit
NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is accused of going above and beyond to avoid being served a class-action lawsuit filed against celebrities who endorsed cryptocurrency platform FTX, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lawyers have struggled to get in contact with the MIA Hall of Famer, claiming he has been impossible to reach for "almost four weeks."
The plaintiff, Edwin Garrison, claims the company and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, deceived and took "advantage of unsophisticated investors," alleging famous endorsers failed to do their due diligence before giving their stamp of approval to FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last November.
Bankman-Fried was arrested in December and is now awaiting trial on fraud and conspiracy charges, for which he pleaded not guilty.
"We have spent great efforts (4 different service companies) trying to get you all served with our Complaint … Others have been more difficult to serve and are now joining these proceedings, either pro se or through counsel," Garrison's lawyers wrote in a newly revealed email obtained by Forbes.
"Only one, however, has chosen to evade service, in order to draw out these proceedings, or to otherwise attempt to avoid answering for these allegations."
A response from defendants, including exes Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen who were recently served papers, is expected by April 14. Garrison's lawyers expressed their hopes to speak with O'Neal, who is "apparently still actively evading service, refusing to answer his home door when approached by our process servers."
"It is really astonishing the measures he has gone [to] to avoid service of our complaint," attorney Adam Moskowitz told the publication. "The irony is that the admitted facts against him are probably the worst against any of the FTX brand ambassadors."
O'Neal hosted a star-studded Super Bowl Party at Shaq's Fun House in partnership with FTX last February ahead of the big game.
The Los Angeles Lakers star previously addressed his involvement with the crypto giant in a 2022 interview, saying he was just there for the check. "A lot of people think I'm involved, but I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial," he told CNBC.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for O'Neal for comment.