Where Is Shaquille O'Neal? NBA Hall Of Famer Accused Of Going MIA To Avoid Being Served FTX Lawsuit

"We have spent great efforts (4 different service companies) trying to get you all served with our Complaint … Others have been more difficult to serve and are now joining these proceedings, either pro se or through counsel," Garrison's lawyers wrote in a newly revealed email obtained by Forbes.

"Only one, however, has chosen to evade service, in order to draw out these proceedings, or to otherwise attempt to avoid answering for these allegations."

A response from defendants, including exes Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen who were recently served papers, is expected by April 14. Garrison's lawyers expressed their hopes to speak with O'Neal, who is "apparently still actively evading service, refusing to answer his home door when approached by our process servers."