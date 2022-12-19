Sam Bankman-Fried's Ex 'Cooperating With Officials' After Recruiting Legal Team As Embattled Former FTX CEO Awaits Extradition
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend is "cooperating with officials" after recruiting a legal team, RadarOnline.com has learned as the embattled 30-year-old is set to announce he is no longer contesting his extradition in court.
Caroline Ellison, 28, has served as the CEO of Alameda Research LLC, another company founded by Bankman-Fried, since October 2021.
Ellison is now under the microscope for her connection to the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange as prosecutors look into whether FTX misused billions of dollars in client funds by transferring them to Alameda without any permission to do so.
The off-and-on exes previously cohabitated at his $40 million Bahamas penthouse, where eight additional senior FTX and Adameda staffers also lived.
Up until this point, Ellison has yet to speak out and has hired lawyer Stephanie Avakian.
"It wouldn't surprise me at all. She was the CEO of a company that seems to be intimately involved in the alleged fraud, and she's… in the cross-hairs of the government… and she's got a choice to make," former U.S. attorney Marc Litt said on Fox & Friends Weekend in response to reports that Ellison worked with officials.
This development comes after Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12. He stepped down as CEO on November 11, the same day FTX filed for bankruptcy.
He is expected to appear in court today to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, from which point he will likely be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to reports.
"There's a little bit of a race to the prosecution at this point because the government needs cooperators," Litt said of Ellison. "It's in her interest to spin her narrative and tell her story before everybody else that the government talks to, points the finger at her, so she has every incentive to cooperate and get the benefits of cooperation."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that U.S. officials charged him with wire and securities fraud tied to his now-collapsed company, FTX.
The crypto giant will be held at Fox Hill prison while he awaits his extradition without bond.