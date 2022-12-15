FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denied Bail, Must Await Extradition At Notorious Fox Hill Prison Under Deplorable Conditions
Crypto giant and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be held at the island's notorious Fox Hill prison while he awaits his extradition to the U.S. without bond, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12 after U.S. officials charged him with wire and securities fraud tied to his bankrupt company, FTX.
Fox Hill has a legacy of extreme violence towards prisoners, so much so that many being held at the facility have refused to leave their cells to shower. Sexual assaults are rampant as well as extremely unsanitary conditions.
A Nassau judge, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, ordered the FTX founder to be held without bail after Bankman-Fried begged for an amount to be set to avoid an extended stay at Fox Hill.
Bankman-Fried argued that due to his vegan lifestyle and dependency on medications for his depression, a $250k bond and house arrest order would better suit his situation as he waits to be extradited to the U.S.
The crypto giant will remain at Fox Hill until February 8, which is the date of his next court appearance.
The US State Department conducted a study on Fox Hill and uncovered disturbing conditions, revealing that despite the facility being built to house 1,200 inmates, it has 2,400 individuals in custody.
"Many cells also lacked running water, and in those cells, inmates removed human waste by bucket," the study stated.
"Sanitation was a general problem, with cells infested with rats, maggots and insects. Ventilation was also a general problem," it continued. "Prisoners in maximum security had access to sanitary facilities only one hour a day and used slop buckets as toilets."
Adults and children are mixed among the general population at Fox Hill. The penitentiary houses seven units that include maximum security.
An anonymous guard for the prison gave an interview to the Nassau Guardian in 2019 that painted a bleak outlook on life at Fox Hill, far worse than one could imagine — even for prison.
"Dogs don’t deserve to live in the state that maximum security is in. There’s no ventilation," the unnamed guard said. "Boy, you don’t even know. Did you know that rats run up and down all day, every day? It’s not fit for humanity."
The guard also recalled that many inmates refuse to leave their cells to shower, due to the probability of being attacked.
A separate study, 2021 Amnesty International, found similar experiences where inmates lacked access to toilets, as well as hate rates of suicide among prisoners as mental health services were "virtually non-existent."
"There have been repeated, unconfirmed, serious allegations of sexual abuse and rape which do not appear to have been adequately investigated by the authorities," the 2021 Amnesty International study stated.