FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denied Bail, Must Await Extradition At Notorious Fox Hill Prison Under Deplorable Conditions

Crypto giant and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be held at the island's notorious Fox Hill prison while he awaits his extradition to the U.S. without bond, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12 after U.S. officials charged him with wire and securities fraud tied to his bankrupt company, FTX.

Fox Hill has a legacy of extreme violence towards prisoners, so much so that many being held at the facility have refused to leave their cells to shower. Sexual assaults are rampant as well as extremely unsanitary conditions.

A Nassau judge, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, ordered the FTX founder to be held without bail after Bankman-Fried begged for an amount to be set to avoid an extended stay at Fox Hill.