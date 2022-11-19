Justin Bieber's 'Bored Ape' NTF Takes A Nose Dive In Value From $1.3 Million To $70k After FTX Crash

Crypto-Bro Bieber? Not anymore. After jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon in January, Justin Bieber's Bored Ape NTF has plummeted in value, taking a nose-dive from a $1.3 million purchase price to just $70,000 after FTX exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At the start of 2022, Bieber, 28, spent 500 Ethereum — or about $1.3 million — on the Bored Ape NTF, buying into a financial fad that was widely known but little understood.

The 95% drop in value for the non-fungible token rounds out to a loss of $1.23 million for the pop star.