Justin Bieber SUED For Stealing '10,000 Hours' Hit Song From ANOTHER Artist

Musicology experts have found striking similarities "in as much as 47 note sequences," the lawsuit obtained by Radar states, arguing, "Without the plaintiffs song, 10,000 Hours would not exist." They cite alleged copying in "the chorus, verse and hook," claiming it is so noticeable there is no way the track could have been "independently created."

Tre Lovell, who represents the plaintiff, International Manufacturing Concepts, Inc., said, "My client intends to fervently litigate this case and is excited to have his day in court."

The Dan + Shay collaboration with Bieber not only topped the music charts, but also received acclaim. The trio dropped the song in October 2019, and it also was the lead single off Dan + Shay’s 2021 studio album Good Things.