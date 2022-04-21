Justin Bieber SUED For Stealing '10,000 Hours' Hit Song From ANOTHER Artist
Justin Bieber and country pop duo Dan + Shay are being sued for allegedly stealing their hit single, 10,000 Hours, from another artist, Radar has learned.
The lawsuit claims the core portion of the popular 2021 track is stolen from the plaintiff's 1973 song, The First Time Baby Is A Holiday 'First Time', written more than 40 years ago. The song wasn't actually released until 2014 though.
Musicology experts have found striking similarities "in as much as 47 note sequences," the lawsuit obtained by Radar states, arguing, "Without the plaintiffs song, 10,000 Hours would not exist." They cite alleged copying in "the chorus, verse and hook," claiming it is so noticeable there is no way the track could have been "independently created."
Tre Lovell, who represents the plaintiff, International Manufacturing Concepts, Inc., said, "My client intends to fervently litigate this case and is excited to have his day in court."
The Dan + Shay collaboration with Bieber not only topped the music charts, but also received acclaim. The trio dropped the song in October 2019, and it also was the lead single off Dan + Shay’s 2021 studio album Good Things.
After the worldwide success of 10,000 Hours, it won Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Country Song at the 2020 American Music Awards.
As for what the plaintiff wants, it's an injunction that would halt future distribution of the Bieber and Dan + Shay track. They also want a cash payout as well as official credit on the song.
Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), famously appeared in the song's music video, marking the first time they starred in a project together. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's wives, Abby and Hannah, were also featured.
The romance-themed music video was released just days after Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony held in front of their friends and family in September 2019. Dan and Shay were among the 154 guests at the star-studded event.
The Yummy singer and model made it official at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Prior to that, the couple exchanged their vows in a courthouse.